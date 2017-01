King Salman, Norwegian FM discuss ways to bolster relations

RIYADH: Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende, who arrived here Thursday on a daylong visit, met with King Salman and discussed regional and international issues and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Ulrik Tetzschner, deputy head of mission at the Norwegian embassy, told Arab News that Brende also held talks with Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek Al-Mekhlafi and met with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

“They discussed developments in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Palestine,” the diplomat said.

Brende also met with senior officials from the National Society for Human Rights (NSHR) and discussed human rights issues and cooperation in this field.

Brende later met with Nizar Madani, minister of state for foreign affairs, and reviewed bilateral cooperation and international issues of common interest.

His meeting with King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace was attended by Madani, Minister of State and Cabinet member Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi, Saudi Ambassador to Norway Essam Abed, Norwegian Ambassador to the Kingdom Rolf Willy Hansen, and Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Issa, minister of state, Cabinet member and chief of the Royal Court.