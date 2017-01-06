  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Indian actor Om Puri, star in Bollywood and the West, dies at 66

Offbeat

Indian actor Om Puri, star in Bollywood and the West, dies at 66

Reuters |

This file photograph taken on September 3, 2014, shows Indian Bollywood actor Om Puri waving as he attends the UK Gala Screening of the film, The Hundred Foot Journey, in central London. (AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS)

MUMBAI, India: Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, who successfully straddled movie careers in Bollywood and the West, died on Friday in Mumbai.
Puri, 66, suffered cardiac arrest, his friend and actor Anupam Kher told Reuters.
Puri cut his teeth in the 1980s with alternative art cinema that found a niche audience in India, playing several memorable characters that depicted the angst of the times.
He also worked in several Hollywood and British films, including "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", "East is East", and most recently in "The Hundred-Foot Journey", opposite Britain's Helen Mirren.
"He showed that you didn't have to be 'fair' and 'good-looking' to be a protagonist," Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who directed Puri in one of his earliest films, "Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai" (Why does Albert Pinto get Angry?), told Reuters.
"It was just the force of his personality and his performance."
Several Bollywood stars, fans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay their respects.
"Who dare say Om Puri is no more? He lives through his work," actor Kamal Hassan tweeted.
An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India and later, the National School of Drama, the actor's work in Govind Nihalani's "Ardh Satya" (Half-Truth) and later "Aakrosh" (Rage) won him several accolades.
Along with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, Puri was seen as one of the stars of the alternative cinema movement that contrasted sharply with Bollywood's often crass content.
His distinctive baritone, and ability to switch seamlessly between art house, Bollywood, Hollywood and British film, made him an international star, one of the few Indian actors to cross over to the West before the likes Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra made the jump. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Lebanese singer Yara talks love, life on ‘Every Friday’

ABU DHABI Lebanese pop singer Yara will spill the beans about her upcoming music plans as well as...

Awards season gets serious with Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES Hollywood s elite hits the red carpet on Sunday for the Golden Globes launching a...

How the stars aligned early for Beyonce

Beyonce is a megastar but her phenomenal success is not due to chance In the biography Becoming...

Saudi female TV presenter and journalist publishes novel

Saudi TV presenter and journalist Maysaa Al Amoudi has recently published her first novel Mimoza...

105-year-old Frenchman pedals into history books

SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES France A 105 year old Frenchman set a new one hour cycling record for...

Swedish royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, queen says

STOCKHOLM Queen Silvia says one of the Swedish royal family s palaces is haunted but there is...

Man phones police from roof of speeding car to thwart thief

PARIS A man clung onto the roof of his father s stolen car and called police on his mobile phone...

Double baby joy for Amal, George?

BEIRUT US star George Clooney and his wife and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are...

‘You’re terminated!’: Schwarzenegger takes over ‘Apprentice’

NEW YORK When Donald Trump hosted The Celebrity Apprentice he dismissed contestants with what...

Palm Springs fest kicks off 2017 awards season

PALM SPRINGS California Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honored...

Kate’s photographic talent recognized

LONDON Britain s Duchess of Cambridge whose pictures of her children Prince George and Princess...

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller

BERLIN The first reprint of Adolf Hitler s Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a...

Syrian star turned pizza boy eyes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES It is an all too familiar Hollywood story The out of work actor eking out an...

McDonald’s opens near Vatican, upsetting some purists

VATICAN CITY McDonald s has opened a franchise just steps away from the gleaming white marble...

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump’s competence for office

RUMSON New Jersey The Boss is questioning whether President elect Donald Trump is ready to take...

Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ becomes German bestseller: publisher

BERLIN The first reprint of Adolf Hitler s Mein Kampf in Germany since World War II has proved a...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Russia says it starts Syrian drawdown with aircraft carrier

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese Super League

LONDON Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced on Friday he is leaving English Premier League...

Carlos Sainz out of Dakar Rally

TUPIZA Bolivia Former champion Carlos Sainz of Spain has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after...

Frustration as fixing scandal hits ahead of Aussie Open

SYDNEY A match fixing charge in Australia has underlined concerns about corruption in tennis...

Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane semifinals

BRISBANE Australia Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori will renew a growing rivalry when they meet in...

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...

US sues D-Link over 'lax security' in routers, cameras

WASHINGTON BOSTON The US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D Link Corp on Thursday...

Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hike turn deadly

MEXICO CITY Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to...

South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

SEOUL South Korea A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to...

Devastated by militants, 3,000-year-old city left to looters

NIMRUD Iraq The chilly December wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that...

Time for US President-elect Trump to 'grow up', says VP Biden

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden told President elect Donald Trump Thursday to grow up Biden...