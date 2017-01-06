  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

World

South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

YOUKYUNG LEE | AP |

Victims and their families of toxic humidifier disinfectants hold a press conference against a court’s sentence at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea: A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to seven years in prison Friday after the company’s disinfectant for humidifiers killed scores of people and left hundreds with permanent lung damage.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Shin Hyun-woo, Oxy chief from 1991-2005, was guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product as being safe even for children. Seven years is the maximum prison term the court could issue.
Choi Chang-young, chief judge of the case, said the disaster could have been prevented if Shin and others in the company, a subsidiary of British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, had tried to ensure the chemicals’ safety.
Former and current officials at Oxy’s research and development department were also sentenced to prison terms of between five and seven years. However, the judge acquitted John Lee, Google Korea’s CEO, who was chief at Oxy Reckitt Benckiser from 2005 to 2010, citing a lack of evidence proving he knew about the products’ risks while in charge.
Executives at Lotte Mart, Homeplus and other retailers were also found guilty and sentenced to prison terms of three to five years for selling the toxic product without assuring its safety.
The consumer product disaster affected many households in South Korea, where infants and pregnant women often battle dry winter seasons with humidifiers, and the rulings could set a precedent for punishing businesses that put profit ahead of safety.
Businesses have resisted such efforts.
The fatal disinfectant was first sold by Oxy in 2001 and later by other companies seeking to tap demand from hygiene-conscious consumers. The hazards of breathing in the disinfectants were discovered only in 2011, when authorities investigated mysterious lung diseases that were killing pregnant women and concluded the disinfectants were to blame.
The government halted sales and urged victims to come forward to report their cases. After prosecutors launched investigations, Reckitt Benckiser, whose products caused the most injuries and deaths, apologized last year and promised to compensate them.
More than 5,000 cases believed to be related to the disinfectant products had been reported to the government as of December, including about a thousand deaths. The government is still reviewing cases.
A group of victims said Friday they were unhappy with the ruling since prosecutors had sought harsher sentences for those implicated in the case. Prosecutors had urged that Shin be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON The nation s top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...

Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hike turn deadly

MEXICO CITY Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to...

Time for US President-elect Trump to 'grow up', says VP Biden

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden told President elect Donald Trump Thursday to grow up Biden...

Why migration is killing babies in this Indian village

KHOCK India As Soni Wadwi breastfed her one year old son Sonu outside her hut in Khoch village...

Myanmar accused of 'whitewash' as panel rejects claims it is persecuting Rohingya

YANGON Human rights groups said Myanmar s government is trying to cover up abuses against...

More than 800 girls circumcised in Tanzania despite police crackdown

DAR ES SALAAM More than 800 girls were subjected to female genital mutilation FGM in northern...

US slaps terror-related curbs on Osama Bin Laden’s son

WASHINGTON The Obama administration imposed sanctions Thursday on a son of Sept 11 mastermind...

Obama defends legacy in letter to American people

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama acclaimed his outgoing administration s accomplishments on...

Trump calls top Democrat leader a ‘clown’

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump described America s leading Democrat as a clown who...

UN retreat would be harmful, warns envoy

UNITED NATIONS US interests including national security would be harmed if the country retreats...

US president urges more progress on criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON The US has much work to be done to reform the criminal justice system and humanize the...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON The nation s top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Russia says it starts Syrian drawdown with aircraft carrier

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese Super League

LONDON Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced on Friday he is leaving English Premier League...

Carlos Sainz out of Dakar Rally

TUPIZA Bolivia Former champion Carlos Sainz of Spain has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after...

Frustration as fixing scandal hits ahead of Aussie Open

SYDNEY A match fixing charge in Australia has underlined concerns about corruption in tennis...

Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane semifinals

BRISBANE Australia Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori will renew a growing rivalry when they meet in...

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...

US sues D-Link over 'lax security' in routers, cameras

WASHINGTON BOSTON The US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D Link Corp on Thursday...

Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hike turn deadly

MEXICO CITY Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to...

South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

SEOUL South Korea A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to...