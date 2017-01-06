  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

World

NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

Michel Muotot | AFP |

An undated handout picture released on December 15, 2016 by the @EtatMajorFR shows a Russian jet being intercepted by a French Mirage aircraft in the Baltic aerial space. Four French Mirage jet fighters took part, until January 4, in the air defense of Lithuania. (AFP / @EtatMajorFR)

SIAULIAI, Lithuania: French jets have been engaged in a game of cat and mouse with Russian fighters in the skies above the Baltic states, as NATO keeps a close eye on Russia’s ambitions.
Four French Mirage jets this week completed a four-month tour of duty in Lithuania — and their crews were busy, engaging with Russian planes on 23 occasions.
“We use the term ‘intercept’ but it is better to say ‘identify’ and ‘observe’,” Lt. Col. Isaac Diakite told AFP at the base in the freezing surroundings of Siauliai in northern Lithuania.
“The Russians take care to remain in international airspace, flying along the Baltic area without going into it. They have a right to be there, but so do we,” he said.
“So we take off to have a look, identify the plane and photograph it, to show we’re there.”
Russian planes have been flying close to NATO’s northern border for several years now, and the number of flights increased after the Ukrainian crisis started in 2014.
“It’s a little game, a demonstration of strength to show that they are back after their fleet underwent large-scale modernization,” said General Olivier Taprest, commander of France’s aerial defense, who took part in a ceremony in Siauliai to mark the end of the deployment.
NATO radars regularly pick up Russian Sukhoi fighter-bombers, Antonov transport planes and strategic long-range Tupolev bombers crossing the so-called Omega Line, NATO’s self-imposed line that runs from the north of Norway. Crossing it triggers alerts at NATO bases and planes are scrambled.
Tupolev bombers were spotted three times in the final months of 2016, flying over the Baltic states and to the west of the British Isles.
A year earlier, in November 2015, Tupolevs were even recorded flying around Ireland and across the Mediterranean to drop bombs in Syria before heading back to Russia through Iranian airspace.
It was done, the French officers said, merely as a show of force to the Americans.
“It was completely useless from a tactical point of view, but it sent a message: if you calculate the distance flown, it shows you could reach New York,” General Taprest said.

Like guard dogs
NATO’s jets are rather like guard dogs kept behind a fence, without ever actually biting or even barking — their presence is to show Moscow that the transatlantic alliance will defend its members’ skies and approaching the limits of that will provoke a reaction.
The procedure is strictly ordered.
The two “intercept” jets first fly to within a kilometer (half a mile) behind the “bogey,” as an unidentified plane is called. Then one of them moves next to the wing of the target at a distance of between 300 meters and 50 meters.
The aim, clearly, is to let the pilot know he is being watched.
“If it’s night-time, we shine a light into their cockpit,” one of the French pilots, who wanted to be identified only by his nickname “Rom’s,” told AFP.
“Sometimes they respond with their decoy flare, sometimes they don’t. Then we switch to autopilot to allow us to take photographs which are then sent to the military command.”
If the Russian plane does not deviate from its course and remains in international airspace, no further action is taken.
However, if the plane intrudes into NATO airspace, the response ratchets up in several steps, starting with the firing of a decoy flare until actual warning shots are fired. The final response would be launching a missile to down the plane.
“We can try to contact the Russian pilot over the radio on the aeronautical emergency frequency. Sometimes they reply,” Rom’s said.
When pilots fly side-by-side at a distance of 50 meters, they can see each other up close and can even signal to one another.
“But most of the time they don’t look at us. They have their path to follow and they don’t deviate from it,” he added.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON The nation s top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...

Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hike turn deadly

MEXICO CITY Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to...

South Korean executives jailed for humidifier cleaner deaths

SEOUL South Korea A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to...

Time for US President-elect Trump to 'grow up', says VP Biden

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden told President elect Donald Trump Thursday to grow up Biden...

Why migration is killing babies in this Indian village

KHOCK India As Soni Wadwi breastfed her one year old son Sonu outside her hut in Khoch village...

Myanmar accused of 'whitewash' as panel rejects claims it is persecuting Rohingya

YANGON Human rights groups said Myanmar s government is trying to cover up abuses against...

More than 800 girls circumcised in Tanzania despite police crackdown

DAR ES SALAAM More than 800 girls were subjected to female genital mutilation FGM in northern...

US slaps terror-related curbs on Osama Bin Laden’s son

WASHINGTON The Obama administration imposed sanctions Thursday on a son of Sept 11 mastermind...

Obama defends legacy in letter to American people

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama acclaimed his outgoing administration s accomplishments on...

Trump calls top Democrat leader a ‘clown’

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump described America s leading Democrat as a clown who...

UN retreat would be harmful, warns envoy

UNITED NATIONS US interests including national security would be harmed if the country retreats...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

SIAULIAI Lithuania French jets have been engaged in a game of cat and mouse with Russian fighters...

Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON The nation s top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Russia says it starts Syrian drawdown with aircraft carrier

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese Super League

LONDON Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced on Friday he is leaving English Premier League...

Carlos Sainz out of Dakar Rally

TUPIZA Bolivia Former champion Carlos Sainz of Spain has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after...

Frustration as fixing scandal hits ahead of Aussie Open

SYDNEY A match fixing charge in Australia has underlined concerns about corruption in tennis...

Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane semifinals

BRISBANE Australia Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori will renew a growing rivalry when they meet in...

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...

US sues D-Link over 'lax security' in routers, cameras

WASHINGTON BOSTON The US Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D Link Corp on Thursday...

Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hike turn deadly

MEXICO CITY Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to...