  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nene nails game-winning free throws for Rockets

Sports

Nene nails game-winning free throws for Rockets

AFP |

With the game tied at 116, Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo (5) foul Houston Rockets' Nene (42) as he drives for a basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Thursday. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Brazil’s Nene drained two clutch free throws with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to lift the Houston Rockets to a 118-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
James Harden nearly had a triple-double for the Rockets with 26 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists as Nene added a season-high 18 points.
All five Rockets starters scored in double figures and Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 22.
The game-deciding drama started with an inbounds play with three seconds left. Nene set a screen for Harden and drove to the basket. Harden passed out of the double team, hitting Nene in stride and forcing Thunder forward Jerami Grant to commit the foul.
“They (the Thunder) did a good job (setting up defensively) on the first play so we called a timeout,” Harden said. “I just got open and I saw two defenders guarding me, made the simple play to Nene and he knocked down two free throws.”
The Rockets win spoiled a dynamic performance from Russell Westbrook who made a career-high eight three pointers en route to a 49-point night.
Westbrook shot 16 of 34 as Oklahoma City nearly overcame an 18-point deficit after blowing an early 14-point lead.
Victor Oladipo nailed a shot from beyond the arc for a 116-114 lead with 1:55 remaining. The Thunder dominated the Rockets on the boards in the fourth period, getting 13 rebounds in total from Enes Kanter, who also had 15 points.
Elsewhere, a determined Kyle Lowry led the charge by scoring 33 points as the Toronto Raptors returned home from a road trip and knocked off the Utah Jazz 101-93.
DeMar DeRozan gave Toronto its first lead with 3:08 remaining and contributed 23 points and seven rebounds.
Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto, which just completed a six-game road trip.
Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Lowry outworks his opponents.
“I’ll tell you what, if it’s a loose ball down there, he’s like a little pit bull,” Casey said. “That’s why he is who he is. He’s been that way since high school and it’s not going to change. He took over the game down the stretch.”
Shelvin Mack led Utah with 17 points while starting his third straight game for injured George Hill. Gordon Hayward added 16 and Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
In Portland, Damian Lillard returned from an ankle injury to spark the Trail Blazers to a 115-109 victory over the lowly Los Angeles Lakers.
CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists and Lillard chipped in 21 points and 10 assists as the Trail Blazers won for the fourth time in their last 16 outings.
Evan Turner scored a season-high 20 points off the bench and Mason Plumlee contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Portland.
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points, Jordan Clarkson added 21 and Julius Randle had 17 points for the Lakers, who lost for the 16th time in 19 contests.
The Blazers used a late 13-1 run to erase a four-point deficit and provide the cushion needed to get the win.
In New Orleans, Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:13 remaining to lift Atlanta to a 99-94 win over New Orleans.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese Super League

LONDON Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced on Friday he is leaving English Premier League...

Carlos Sainz out of Dakar Rally

TUPIZA Bolivia Former champion Carlos Sainz of Spain has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after...

Frustration as fixing scandal hits ahead of Aussie Open

SYDNEY A match fixing charge in Australia has underlined concerns about corruption in tennis...

Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane semifinals

BRISBANE Australia Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori will renew a growing rivalry when they meet in...

Broken leg forces defending champion Price out of Dakar

TUPIZA Bolivia Defending motorcycle champion Toby Price of Australia was forced out of the Dakar...

Americans finish unbeaten in Hopman Cup

PERTH American teammates Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock remained unbeaten after round robin play...

Djokovic downs evergreen Stepanek to reach Qatar semis

DOHA Novak Djokovic eased through to his first semifinal of the season at the Qatar Open on...

Kerber, Cibulkova bow out in Brisbane boilovers

BRISBANE The Brisbane International lost its top two women s seeds Thursday when Angelique Kerber...

I’m not going anywhere just yet, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied on Thursday that he was already planning...

Rodriguez caps perfect year for Zidane’s Real Madrid

MADRID Zinedine Zidane celebrated a spectacular first year in charge of Real Madrid as James...

Spurs and Alli deny Chelsea record win

LONDON In form midfielder Dele Alli scored two near identical headers as Tottenham Hotspur beat...

Ton-up Younis keeps Pakistan alive

SYDNEY Younis Khan claimed his 34th Test century and first in Australia to keep Pakistan s first...

Curry scores 35 as Warriors topple Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES Stephen Curry scored 35 points and Kevin Durant had 30 as the Golden State Warriors...

Qatar’s Al Attiyah pulls out of Dakar Rally

TUPIZA Bolivia Qatari two time winner Nasser Al Attiyah has been forced to pull out of the Dakar...

Gibson leads Ducks’ dominance in 2-0 win over Red Wings

ANAHEIM California John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout and Nick Ritchie scored...

China to curb splashy spending on players

BEIJING China will put limits on the wild sums its clubs are spending on international football...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Nene nails game-winning free throws for Rockets

LOS ANGELES Brazil s Nene drained two clutch free throws with 0 7 seconds left on the clock to...

At least 33 inmates killed in new Brazil prison unrest

RIO DE JANEIRO At least 33 inmates were killed by their rivals at a prison in northern Brazil on...

NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

SIAULIAI Lithuania French jets have been engaged in a game of cat and mouse with Russian fighters...

Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON The nation s top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Russia says it starts Syrian drawdown with aircraft carrier

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Namibia indigenous groups sue Germany over early-1900s slaughter

NEW YORK Representatives of two indigenous groups have filed a class action suit in New York...

Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese Super League

LONDON Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi announced on Friday he is leaving English Premier League...

Carlos Sainz out of Dakar Rally

TUPIZA Bolivia Former champion Carlos Sainz of Spain has been forced out of the Dakar Rally after...

Frustration as fixing scandal hits ahead of Aussie Open

SYDNEY A match fixing charge in Australia has underlined concerns about corruption in tennis...

Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane semifinals

BRISBANE Australia Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori will renew a growing rivalry when they meet in...

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

DHAKA Bangladeshi police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka...