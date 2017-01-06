  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is ‘red line’

Middle-East

Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is ‘red line’

KARIN LAUB | AP |

President-elect Donald Trump should drop his campaign promise to move the US Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem, which would have “catastrophic” repercussions if he pursues it, Jordan’s government spokesman warned on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

AMMAN: Jordan’s government spokesman warned on Thursday of “catastrophic” repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on a campaign promise to move the US Embassy in Israel to contested Jerusalem.
Such a move could affect relations between the US and regional allies, including Jordan, Information Minister Mohammed Momani told The Associated Press, addressing the issue publicly for the first time.
An embassy move would be a “red line” for Jordan, would “inflame the Islamic and Arab streets” and serve as a “gift to extremists,” he said, adding that Jordan would use all possible political and diplomatic means to try and prevent such a decision.
The US considers pro-Western Jordan as an important ally in a turbulent Mideast. The Hashemite kingdom is a key member of a US-led military coalition against Daesh extremists in neighboring Syria and Iraq, and maintains discreet security ties with Israel.
Jordan also has a stake in Jerusalem, serving as custodian of Islam’s third holiest shrine in the city’s eastern sector.
Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and annexed it to its capital. The Palestinians want to establish the capital of a future state in the city’s eastern sector. Addressing the conflicting claims in the city would be central to any renewed Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on the terms of Palestinian statehood.

RELATED STORY: US lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for ‘anti-Israel’ resolution

Jerusalem looms large in rival Israeli and Palestinian national narratives, and disputes over holy sites there have sparked several rounds of deadly violence over the years.
Much of the world has not recognized Israel’s annexation of east Jerusalem and most countries, including the United States, maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv, Israel’s vibrant commercial center and seaside metropolis.
Momani, the Jordanian minister, said that moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem “will have catastrophic implications on several levels, including the regional situation.” He said countries in the region would likely “think about different things and steps they should take in order to stop this from happening.”
“It will definitely affect the bilateral relationship between countries in the region, including Jordan, and the parties that will be related to such a decision,” he said.
Trump said during the presidential campaign that he intended to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
Last month, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was quoted as saying that moving the embassy to Jerusalem is a “very big priority” for the president-elect.
Trump’s choice for US ambassador in Israel, David Friedman, has said he looks forward to working from Jerusalem.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

SDF fighters seize Syria citadel from Daesh

BEIRUT Lebanon US backed militias in Syria have captured an ancient citadel from Daesh in a...

US lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for ‘anti-Israel’ resolution

WASHINGTON The House overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan measure Thursday that rebukes the...

Russia says it starts Syrian drawdown with aircraft carrier

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Turkey detains 18 people over Izmir attack, sees PKK responsible

IZMIR Turkey Turkish police detained 18 people in connection with Thursday s gun and bomb attack...

Shiite militias use US, European arms to commit war crimes in Iraq: Amnesty

IRBIL Militias fighting alongside Iraqi troops against Daesh are committing war crimes using...

15 die as blast hits Syrian regime bastion; opposition seeks end to truce violations

BEIRUT A large explosion hit a Syrian regime held coastal town on Thursday killing at least 10...

Two arrested in Israel for threatening judges who convicted soldier

JERUSALEM Israeli police said on Thursday they arrested two people for inciting violence on...

Iraq launches offensive on Daesh near Syria border

BAGHDAD ERBIL Iraqi forces launched an offensive against the Daesh group near the Syrian border...

Syrian opposition urges UN to halt truce violations

DAMASCUS Syria s main opposition coalition urged the United Nations Security Council on Thursday...

2 killed in new Turkey attack; Istanbul gunman still at large

ANKARA A car bombing rocked the Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday killing at least two people and...

Egypt frees 2011 revolution figure Maher

CAIRO Egypt has released political activist Ahmed Maher a leading figure in the 2011 revolt that...

Two Turkish commanders get life terms in first ruling over coup attempt

ANKARA Two senior Turkish military officers were jailed for life on Thursday for involvement in...

Car bomb in Syria’s coastal town of Jableh kills at least 9

AMMAN Jordan At least nine people were killed in a car blast on Thursday in the center of the...

Car bomb strikes Baghdad market, killing at least 9

BAGHDAD A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday killing at least nine people in what...

Turkey makes new arrests over Istanbul attack, but gunman still at large

ANKAR Elite Turkish police arrested several people Thursday during fresh raids over the nightclub...

Turks questioning US-led coalition presence at air base

ANKARA Turks are questioning the presence of US led coalition forces at the Incirlik air base in...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Naomi Campbell reveals she was almost robbed in Paris

NEW YORK Supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed that she was the victim of an attempted robbery...

Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year

ABUJA Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he...

Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is ‘red line’

AMMAN Jordan s government spokesman warned on Thursday of catastrophic repercussions if President...

Barca starts 2017 with defeat at nine-man Bilbao

MADRID Athletic Bilbao held out with nine men to secure a first win over Barcelona in four years...

SDF fighters seize Syria citadel from Daesh

BEIRUT Lebanon US backed militias in Syria have captured an ancient citadel from Daesh in a...

Raonic beats Nadal, keeps Brisbane title defense on track

BRISBANE Australia Rafael Nadal was up a set and had a break point against defending champion...

Blue Jackets’ win streak ends at 16 games

WASHINGTON Columbus delivered a clunker in its try for a historic win The Blue Jackets lost 5 0...

Nene nails game-winning free throws for Rockets

LOS ANGELES Brazil s Nene drained two clutch free throws with 0 7 seconds left on the clock to...

At least 33 inmates killed in new Brazil prison unrest

RIO DE JANEIRO At least 33 inmates were killed by their rivals at a prison in northern Brazil on...

NATO and Russia in game of cat and mouse in Baltic skies

SIAULIAI Lithuania French jets have been engaged in a game of cat and mouse with Russian fighters...

Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump

WASHINGTON The nation s top intelligence officials are making their most detailed and persuasive...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

US lawmakers vote to rebuke UN for ‘anti-Israel’ resolution

WASHINGTON The House overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan measure Thursday that rebukes the...

Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast Soldiers launched mutinies in three cities across Ivory Coast on Friday...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST Romania Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...