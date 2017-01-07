Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL: The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) recently concluded the “Preventing students from falling prey to the dangers of terrorism” program as part of the Ministry of Education’s National Preventive Program for Students.

The program targets educators, parents and students with the aim of raising awareness about and strengthening the notion of terrorism and how to prevent it from undermining the country’s security and from influencing citizens’ beliefs.

The program promotes community awareness by educating parents on the proper way of dealing with children, while observing any changes in their behavior, as well as by educating school employees on security threats and ways to prevent them.

The program started with a meeting that targeted a number of employees involved in education in Jubail. During the meeting, psychiatrist consultant Asa’ad bin Mohammed Sabr presented a paper discussing “Behavioral and psychological guidelines to protect children from intellectual deviation.”

Sabr tackled intellectual security and its relationship to the information revolution, stressing that children may be targeted “seriously through electronic games and other applications and means of communication that are likely be used to recruit young people and convince them to adopt terrorist ideology.”

He talked about other psychological aspects that may result from playing such games for long hours, such as complete isolation from society, which may lead to depression and terrorism. It could make these individuals socially isolated and fall easily in the trap of terrorists because of their social isolation since childhood, he said.

Sabr focused on the characteristics of the stages of growth and the importance of each stage, and how parents should deal with their children or educators with students at every stage.

He also focused on the need to teach children the right values and sound concepts, and on the importance of caring for children, having discussions with them, as well as closely monitoring what they do online.

The program activities included also a meeting that targeted a number of educators from Al-Jubail governorate. The meeting, titled “The role of teachers in guiding students”, was presented by technical adviser to the campaign Abdul Razzak Al-Morjan.

Al-Morjan discussed several IT crimes that occurred in the Kingdom and presented a breakdown of their percentage by age groups. Young people came on top, which is worrisome, he said, as they can be exploited by enemies of Islam and the homeland through social networking sites and made to spread rumors that threaten security and call for hatred and conflict.