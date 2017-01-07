  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

Saudi Arabia

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

Arab News |

The International Civil Defense Organization will seek to strengthen cooperation with Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

RIYADH: The International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) has praised the efforts conducted by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in the field of international peace, security and countering crises and disasters.
The secretary-general of the ICDO, Vladimir Kuvshinov, said that the university, which is located in Riyadh, has become an international platform for security sciences and civil protection.
He added that ICDO will seek to strengthen cooperation with Naif Arab University to develop and promote joint programs on training and qualification of specialized leaders and personnel in areas of civil defense all around the world.
These remarks came on the sidelines of a forum entitled “Toward a Scientific Methodology on Dealing with Crises and Disasters” organized by Naif Arab University’s Crisis Management and Senior Leadership Training Center in Geneva.
The forum’s conclusions stressed the need to have a scientific approach to dealing with such issues as well as taking the latest measures to dealing with crisis — including prevention, confrontation and treatment.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

King Salman, Norwegian FM discuss ways to bolster relations

RIYADH Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende who arrived here Thursday on a daylong visit met...

Makkah governor inaugurates SR1.2bn worth of development projects

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Fasial governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman inaugurated...

KSrelief provides clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief carried out the second phase of water...

Saudi Arabia bans poultry products from 6 countries

RIYADH An outbreak of avian influenza prompted the Kingdom to ban imports of poultry products...

Yemeni rocket-launching site neutralized

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border carried out a surgical military operation...

Cancer awareness campaign from Feb. 1

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah chairman of the 41st session of the Council of Health...

Conference aims to spread awareness of eye diseases

JEDDAH Mohammed bin Hamad Al Wafi deputy governor of Jeddah opened Thursday the third...

University expels 9 female students for mass brawl

JEDDAH Taif University has expelled nine female students permanently without any possibility for...

Interior Ministry to receive 4 Yemeni detainees from Guantanamo

JEDDAH The Interior Ministry on Thursday said King Salman has issued a directive to the relevant...

Michel Aoun’s visit marks a new era in KSA-Lebanon ties

RIYADH BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday marking his...

99,000 Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

JEDDAH Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99 000 Captagon...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Muslim ‘mob’ story sparks fake news warning in Germany

BERLIN German media and politicians warned Friday against an election year spike in fake news...

Obama-appointed envoys asked to quit by Trump’s inauguration day

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring...

Russia claims it is pulling army from Syria

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

Adams, Stone shine at pre-Golden Globes party

BEVERLY HILLS California Amy Adams and Emma Stone both nominated for their leading roles at the...

Serena Williams displays huge diamond ring

ROME Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted on Reddit a photo of her engagement ring that made...

Ray BLK winner of BBC Music Sound of 2017

LONDON Ray BLK has been named as the winner of BBC Music Sound of 2017 The singer was an outsider...

Power struggle risks tipping Libya deeper into crisis

Escalating tensions between rival Libyan armed forces threaten to plunge the North African...

A messy march of folly to Brexit — and beyond

Barbara Tuchman published her masterpiece The March of Folly in 1984 It explored what the...

Terror rivalry: Al-Qaeda chief Al-Zawahiri denounces Daesh ‘liars’

WASHINGTON Al Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri has denounced what he said was a dishonest propaganda...