Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH: The International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) has praised the efforts conducted by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in the field of international peace, security and countering crises and disasters.

The secretary-general of the ICDO, Vladimir Kuvshinov, said that the university, which is located in Riyadh, has become an international platform for security sciences and civil protection.

He added that ICDO will seek to strengthen cooperation with Naif Arab University to develop and promote joint programs on training and qualification of specialized leaders and personnel in areas of civil defense all around the world.

These remarks came on the sidelines of a forum entitled “Toward a Scientific Methodology on Dealing with Crises and Disasters” organized by Naif Arab University’s Crisis Management and Senior Leadership Training Center in Geneva.

The forum’s conclusions stressed the need to have a scientific approach to dealing with such issues as well as taking the latest measures to dealing with crisis — including prevention, confrontation and treatment.