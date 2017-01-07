Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN: Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128,639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp in Jordan during 2016, according to a Saudi Press Agency statement.

Statistical data recorded by the clinics show the highest number of cases were treated at the pediatric clinic, with 38,182 cases, followed by the general medicine clinic (18,170 cases) and dermatology clinic (12,877 cases).

A total of 86,665 prescriptions were dispensed by the pharmacy, while 6,184 medical tests were conducted in clinical labs, in addition to 1,627 radiology tests.

The medical director of the clinics, Hamed Al-Mafalani, said there are 13 highly equipped Saudi specialized medical clinics, in addition to support departments, providing diagnosis, treatment and health care services to Syrian patients.

The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the clinics are continuously developing and evolving to keep pace with medical advances and provide the highest quality health care services.