Saudi Arabia

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

KSDR objectives are being carried out under the leadership of Prince Sultan bin Salman.

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) has adopted strategic objectives for the next five years, aimed at improving services to the disabled.

The objectives are being carried out under the leadership of Prince Sultan bin Salman, KSCDR co-founder and chairman of the board of trustees.
The first strategic objective involves decision-making, planning and research prioritization by improving understanding of the landscape, nature and impact of disability in Saudi Arabia.
To deliver on this objective, the KSCDR will identify and localize suitable methodology to gather and interpret disability data.
It will also conduct a pilot to test and refine the identified methodology and create improved disability data for the pilot region.
It will also support the rollout of the methodology to generate improved disability data, and will influence relevant decision-makers to use such data for future decision-making and resource allocation.
The second strategic objective seeks to identify individuals with disabilities accurately, establish prevention and early intervention measures and develop and provide diagnostic approaches that target the needs of the most prevalent disability groups.
To maximize the impact of this strategic objective, the KSCDR will limit itself to the highest-prevalence disabilities.
Initial research has suggested focusing on learning disabilities and speech and communication disabilities.
To deliver on its second strategic objective, the KSCDR will first identify the most promising approaches available to accurately diagnose the disabilities in focus.
Second, it will localize selected approaches to adjust them to the context of Saudi Arabia. Finally, the KSCDR will disseminate localized approaches and promote widespread use.
The third strategic objective will use cutting-edge technology to improve understanding of disabilities and diagnostic and interventional capabilities by encouraging and promoting advanced research activities that have the potential to greatly benefit disabled people in the Kingdom.
To deliver on this objective, the KSCDR will first identify the research gaps with the most relevance to Saudi Arabia.
Second, it will review possible initiatives within the gaps identified, seeking funding and commence supporting the most promising projects.
Third, to strengthen the disability-focused research community in Saudi Arabia, the KSCDR will ensure that at least 60 percent of total funding goes to Saudi-based researchers and research institutions.
Finally, the KSCDR will critically review the research supported in terms of real-world benefits for the disabled in Saudi Arabia.
The fourth strategic objective will generate tangible contributions to people with disabilities by capturing “quick wins” from emerging and innovative ideas.
To deliver on its fourth strategic objective, the KSCDR will first ensure that it evaluates and screens all incoming proposals using a structured and fair process.
It will then start funding of the initiatives that comply with its set of standards. To ensure successful execution, it will provide the required support and review outcomes of each initiative.
It will also ensure that outputs from initial initiatives are available, and will promote their widespread use.

