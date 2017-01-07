  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Guangzhou, China

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Guangzhou, China

RASHID HASSAN |

RIYADH: A Saudi consulate has opened in Guangzhou city, China, with the aim of further boosting relations between the two countries.
“The new Saudi consulate general was inaugurated in Guangzhou city on Monday,” Osama Nugali, head of the media department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, told Arab News on Friday.
The commissioning of the consulate reflects a “willingness to consolidate bilateral relations in various aspects of mutual cooperation,” Nugali added.
Both countries are keen to enhance bilateral cooperation including economic, cultural and strategic relations.
To this end the Kingdom’s “Roads of Arabia” exhibition of archaeological masterpieces has opened at the National Museum in Beijing, the first stop on the Asian leg.
The exhibition has achieved a good reception having already been held at international museums in American and European cities since its inception at the Louvre in Paris.
In order to enhance economic cooperation, a delegation from the Chinese Consulate recently visited the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and discussed aspects of the partnership, the development of investments and economic and trade relations between the two countries.
During the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom in January last year Saudi Arabia and China agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership.
In a joint communique at the end of the key visit, the two countries expressed satisfaction over the enormous development the relations have witnessed since the establishment of diplomatic relations in July 1990.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Haj Metro was on track last season, report finds

MAKKAH Some 311 000 pilgrims used the Haj Metro last season with zero technical malfunctions and...

Sri Lankan community to get new school in Riyadh, says ambassador

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar has pledged his cooperation to set up a purpose built...

Move to award museum donors welcomed

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH and citizens have applauded...

Dutch Embassy aims to boost ties between Netherlands, KSA

RIYADH The Dutch Embassy in the Saudi capital said Thursday that it is focusing on stepping up...

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

King Salman, Norwegian FM discuss ways to bolster relations

RIYADH Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende who arrived here Thursday on a daylong visit met...

Makkah governor inaugurates SR1.2bn worth of development projects

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Fasial governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman inaugurated...

KSrelief provides clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief carried out the second phase of water...

Saudi Arabia bans poultry products from 6 countries

RIYADH An outbreak of avian influenza prompted the Kingdom to ban imports of poultry products...

Yemeni rocket-launching site neutralized

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border carried out a surgical military operation...

Cancer awareness campaign from Feb. 1

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah chairman of the 41st session of the Council of Health...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Haj Metro was on track last season, report finds

MAKKAH Some 311 000 pilgrims used the Haj Metro last season with zero technical malfunctions and...

Sri Lankan community to get new school in Riyadh, says ambassador

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar has pledged his cooperation to set up a purpose built...

Move to award museum donors welcomed

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH and citizens have applauded...

Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Guangzhou, China

RIYADH A Saudi consulate has opened in Guangzhou city China with the aim of further boosting...

Dutch Embassy aims to boost ties between Netherlands, KSA

RIYADH The Dutch Embassy in the Saudi capital said Thursday that it is focusing on stepping up...

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Muslim ‘mob’ story sparks fake news warning in Germany

BERLIN German media and politicians warned Friday against an election year spike in fake news...

Obama-appointed envoys asked to quit by Trump’s inauguration day

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring...

Russia claims it is pulling army from Syria

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

Adams, Stone shine at pre-Golden Globes party

BEVERLY HILLS California Amy Adams and Emma Stone both nominated for their leading roles at the...