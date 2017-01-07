Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Guangzhou, China

RIYADH: A Saudi consulate has opened in Guangzhou city, China, with the aim of further boosting relations between the two countries.

“The new Saudi consulate general was inaugurated in Guangzhou city on Monday,” Osama Nugali, head of the media department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, told Arab News on Friday.

The commissioning of the consulate reflects a “willingness to consolidate bilateral relations in various aspects of mutual cooperation,” Nugali added.

Both countries are keen to enhance bilateral cooperation including economic, cultural and strategic relations.

To this end the Kingdom’s “Roads of Arabia” exhibition of archaeological masterpieces has opened at the National Museum in Beijing, the first stop on the Asian leg.

The exhibition has achieved a good reception having already been held at international museums in American and European cities since its inception at the Louvre in Paris.

In order to enhance economic cooperation, a delegation from the Chinese Consulate recently visited the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and discussed aspects of the partnership, the development of investments and economic and trade relations between the two countries.

During the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom in January last year Saudi Arabia and China agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership.

In a joint communique at the end of the key visit, the two countries expressed satisfaction over the enormous development the relations have witnessed since the establishment of diplomatic relations in July 1990.