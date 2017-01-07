Move to award museum donors welcomed

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and citizens have applauded the Cabinet’s decision to provide incentives to donors of artifacts to state museums.

Hussain Abu Al-Hassan, vice president for antiquities and museums at the SCTH, praised the Cabinet decision to approve the incentives.

The decision applies to donors of artifacts or special collections to state museums in the Kingdom, or buying such items and donating them to museums.

This will contribute to the preservation of the national heritage, especially archeological collections, many of which are still in the possession of citizens, Al-Hassan said.

He added that the Cabinet resolution is significant because it encourages citizens to hand over artifacts related to the national heritage to SCTH, the only authorized body on heritage in the Kingdom.

Citizens also hailed the Cabinet decision.

Abdullah Inayat, an event manager, said that besides the incentives on offer, it is a national duty of every citizen to protect the homeland’s inheritance, heritage and culture.

The Cabinet recently approved incentives and benefits including the printing of the donor’s name on an “honor plate” of the museum to which the archeological object has been donated.

The SCTH will also publish, in one or more of the national newspapers, news of the donation where the value is worth over SR1 million.

If the value of a donation is over SR5 million, The SCTH will publish a documentary booklet illustrating the importance of the donation and featuring a biography of the donor, who will receive 100 copies of the booklet. The SCTH will also coordinate with the governorate to honor the donor, in addition to making a recommendation to the king to award the person a medal.