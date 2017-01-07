Sri Lankan community to get new school in Riyadh, says ambassador

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar has pledged his cooperation to set up a purpose-built school for the Sri Lankan community in the Saudi capital, according to Ambassador Azmi Thassim.

Speaking to Arab News, the Sri Lankan ambassador said a meeting with the governor centered on the educational opportunities for the island’s children in the capital.

He said the present Sri Lankan International School in Riyadh, located in Malaz, has limited space for co-curricular and extra curricular activities.

The envoy explained that the governor was keen on giving Sri Lankan children an integrated education in a spacious complex in the capital. Such a facility could have a playground, swimming pool, laboratory for primary and post-primary students.

The present school in Riyadh has more than 1,000 students and 65 teachers.