  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Haj Metro was on track last season, report finds

Saudi Arabia

Haj Metro was on track last season, report finds

ARAB NEWS |

Some 97 percent of users of the Haj Metro said they were generally satisfied with the services.

MAKKAH: Some 311,000 pilgrims used the Haj Metro last season, with zero technical malfunctions and a high level of satisfaction with the system, an official report has said.
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal received a Makkah Development Authority evaluation of the operation of the Mashaer Railway, known as the Haj Metro, covering last year’s busiest pilgrimage season.
It found there were no malfunctions in the systems, trains or equipment at stations during Haj, which took place in September.
The report also said that the Haj Metro transported all passengers holding tickets, numbering around 311,000, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
The Haj Metro links the southeast of Arafat, southwest of Mina and Muzdalifah. The track includes nine stations, each 300 meters long. Each train accommodates about 3,200 passengers, helping eliminate the use of many small vehicles and buses.
The report suggested the continued development and more investments to implement other train lines in the area, the SPA report said.
It noted efforts to distribute information pamphlets on how to use the train, as well as awareness films in three languages (Arabic, English and Urdu).
Makkah Development Authority assigned German TÜV SÜD Rail to inspect and evaluate the operation of the Haj Metro and compare the findings with results of studies over the past six years.
The company conducted field meetings with passengers and service providers and surveys of camps, tracks, stations and facilities, in addition to photography, video and scientific analysis of the data.
Passengers at stations were questioned on their satisfaction with the equipment, sanitation and hygiene services, with 74 percent saying they were very satisfied, 18 percent saying the services were average, and 7 percent saying they were unhappy.
The general satisfaction of users of the Haj Metro stood at 97 percent of respondents. With regard to equipment inside the train, customer satisfaction reached 95 percent, the survey found.
For next year’s Haj season, the German company has proposed the necessity for calibrating all the operating systems. The company urged the authorities to continue to prevent irregular access to the train areas and stations, and to prevent unauthorized pilgrims from accessing the railway areas.
It also said that pilgrim guides should comply with the grouping schedules put in place, and stressed the necessity of covering the station paths and slopes from direct sunshine, and to install cold water sprays to reduce the temperature.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Sri Lankan community to get new school in Riyadh, says ambassador

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar has pledged his cooperation to set up a purpose built...

Move to award museum donors welcomed

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH and citizens have applauded...

Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Guangzhou, China

RIYADH A Saudi consulate has opened in Guangzhou city China with the aim of further boosting...

Dutch Embassy aims to boost ties between Netherlands, KSA

RIYADH The Dutch Embassy in the Saudi capital said Thursday that it is focusing on stepping up...

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

King Salman, Norwegian FM discuss ways to bolster relations

RIYADH Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende who arrived here Thursday on a daylong visit met...

Makkah governor inaugurates SR1.2bn worth of development projects

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Fasial governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman inaugurated...

KSrelief provides clean drinking water to displaced Yemenis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief carried out the second phase of water...

Saudi Arabia bans poultry products from 6 countries

RIYADH An outbreak of avian influenza prompted the Kingdom to ban imports of poultry products...

Yemeni rocket-launching site neutralized

JEDDAH Saudi forces stationed on the southern border carried out a surgical military operation...

Cancer awareness campaign from Feb. 1

JEDDAH Minister of Health Tawfiq Al Rabiah chairman of the 41st session of the Council of Health...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Haj Metro was on track last season, report finds

MAKKAH Some 311 000 pilgrims used the Haj Metro last season with zero technical malfunctions and...

Sri Lankan community to get new school in Riyadh, says ambassador

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar has pledged his cooperation to set up a purpose built...

Move to award museum donors welcomed

RIYADH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTH and citizens have applauded...

Saudi Arabia opens consulate in Guangzhou, China

RIYADH A Saudi consulate has opened in Guangzhou city China with the aim of further boosting...

Dutch Embassy aims to boost ties between Netherlands, KSA

RIYADH The Dutch Embassy in the Saudi capital said Thursday that it is focusing on stepping up...

King Salman Center adopts strategic objectives to help the disabled

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted strategic objectives for...

Saudi clinics treated 128,600 Syrians at Zaatari camp in 2016

AMMAN Specialized Saudi Clinics provided medical treatment to 128 639 Syrian refugees at Zaatari...

Naif Arab University wins praise for security sciences work

RIYADH The International Civil Defense Organization ICDO has praised the efforts conducted by the...

Executive plan agreed for environmental protection in Riyadh

RIYADH The Riyadh Development Authority RDA has announced that an executive plan has been adopted...

Anti-terror program targets educators and parents

JUBAIL The Educational Services Department of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu RCJY...

Muslim ‘mob’ story sparks fake news warning in Germany

BERLIN German media and politicians warned Friday against an election year spike in fake news...

Obama-appointed envoys asked to quit by Trump’s inauguration day

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring...

Russia claims it is pulling army from Syria

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

Adams, Stone shine at pre-Golden Globes party

BEVERLY HILLS California Amy Adams and Emma Stone both nominated for their leading roles at the...