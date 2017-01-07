In reference to “University expels 9 female students for mass brawl,” (Jan. 6), it must be said that it is a shame to the families that these young women lost the right to attend any Saudi university because they were involved in a big fight.

The article does not say what started the brawl, but for young women to behave in such a manner is a disgrace to themselves, their families and reflects badly on all Saudi women. But as much as their behavior should be condemned, it would have been helpful if we understood the cause of the fight. By knowing the cause, we might better understand why such young ladies would engage in such aggressiveness.

But in the end, is it really necessary to expel nine girls from the university, denying them an education at a crucial point in their lives? Suspension, yes. Certainly probation for the remainder of their studies. But to ban the girls from ever obtaining a higher education at a Saudi university denies them an opportunity to become productive members of Saudi society.