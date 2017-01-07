  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Smith warns of ‘difficult series’ in India

Sports

Smith warns of ‘difficult series’ in India

AFP |

Australia's Steven Smith, left, accepts their trophy from former Australian player Bill Lawry in Sydney on Saturday.(AP)

SYDNEY: Skipper Steve Smith is switching his focus to the difficult challenges confronting his new revamped team in India after polishing off a Test series clean sweep over Pakistan on Saturday.
Australia crushed the tourists by 220 runs by tea on the final day in the third Sydney Test to inflict 12 straight Test defeats over Pakistan in Australia, stretching back to 1995.
Smith has led Australia to four Test victories and a three-game one-day series win over New Zealand since the nadir of an innings debacle to lose their home series against South Africa in Hobart in November.
The Australians have looked a vastly different team with the inclusion of young batsmen Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb, but now face their moment of truth on a gruelling four-Test series in India, starting next month.
Smith said having a new set of players may help deal with the mental scars of past tours to India, where Australia have not won a Test match since 2004 and have lost the last seven.
“It helps in a way (with the new guys), but the guys also haven’t experienced the conditions as well which is going to be a tough one too,” Smith told reporters after the Sydney Test win.
“It’s a completely different place to play, playing on those wickets is nothing like playing here in Australia.
“Guys will have to adapt quickly and find a way to be successful in those conditions.”
Smith, who was a member of the Australia team that was hammered 4-0 in India in 2013, said he was anticipating a testing time ahead.
“It’s going to be a very difficult series going over there,” he said.
“We’re under no illusions it’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to play some very good cricket if we want to compete over there.
“It’s going to be a great challenge and learning curve for this group.”
Smith said he expected the core of the current team to play in India.
“A few of us have been there before and we know it’s difficult to play in their own backyard. They’re a very good team,” he said.
“There’s obviously going to be a few people added to the squad. We’re going to have to play incredibly well over there.”
Selectors will meet next week to choose the touring party but coach Darren Lehmann has confirmed there will be no reserve wicketkeeper in India, leaving Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill in a battle for one spot in the side.
“We’re pretty lucky with Pete Handscomb being able to be back up (wicketkeeper), that probably allows us to take a specialist and then him as back up,” Lehmann told reporters.
Smith said Australia’s fortunes turned after the nightmare in Hobart, where they went down by an innings and 80 runs to South Africa inside four days forcing drastic team surgery.
“It was pretty tough times to be honest. You lose your first two Tests of an Australian summer and you are not in a good place,” Smith said.
“It wasn’t great times but I’m really proud of the way the guys have come in and turned it around since then.
“I think it was when we all got together as a group and trained for the first time in Adelaide.
“Straight away I felt a shift in attitude and energy and enthusiasm among the group and we were able to put all of that out in the middle and get the performance we were after.”
Rookie opener Renshaw scored 184 in the first innings of the Sydney Test against Pakistan, while number five batsman Handscomb finished with two centuries and a series average of 114.66 against Pakistan.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Djokovic ends Murray’s 28-win streak in Qatar triumph

DOHA Novak Djokovic brought world No 1 Andy Murray s 28 match winning streak to an end in Doha on...

Smiles better for Guardiola in City FA Cup stroll

LONDON Manchester City put a smile back on Pep Guardiola s face as they swaggered into the FA Cup...

Gasquet powers France to Hopman Cup title

PERTH A gallant Richard Gasquet led France to its second title at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in...

Rooney equals record as Man Utd sinks Reading

MANCHESTER Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton s Manchester United scoring record as his side...

Ronaldo celebrates as record-equalling Real Madrid cruises

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo paraded his fourth Ballon d Or and powered home his first goal of 2017...

Almost perfect Pliskova demolishes Cornet

BRISBANE Karolina Pliskova stamped herself as a major contender for the Australian Open with a 6...

No replacement for Misbah, says Miandad

ISLAMABAD Former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has blamed the country s weak domestic cricket...

Australia whitewashes Pakistan with Sydney Test win

SYDNEY Australia clinched a series clean sweep with an emphatic 220 run win over Pakistan in the...

Moore, Thomas share lead at Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA United States Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas shot identical six under 67s for the second...

Pinturault edges Hirscher to win World Cup giant slalom duel

ADELBODEN Switzerland France s Alexis Pinturault held his nerve to edge Austrian rival Marcel...

Marchessault, Reimer help Panthers edge past Predators 2-1

SUNRISE Florida Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period James Reimer made 28 saves and...

Grizzlies rally from deep hole to beat Warriors in OT

LOS ANGELES Mike Conley scored 27 points and Memphis rallied all the way back from 24 down...

Dimitrov upsets Raonic, sets up Brisbane final vs Nishikori

BRISBANE Australia Milos Raonic s title defense ended in a semifinal loss to Grigor Dimitrov at...

Djokovic saves five match points to reach Qatar final

DOHA Novak Djokovic saved five match points against world No 42 Fernando Verdasco on Friday to...

Cornet to play Pliskova in Brisbane final

BRISBANE Alize Cornet reached her biggest final in over two years after an exhausted Garbine...

Sunderland leads Dakar after moto stage shortened

ORURO Bolivia Bad weather in Bolivia forced organizers to shorten the fifth stage of the Dakar...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Kim breaks silence on Paris heist

NEW YORK A tearful Kim Kardashian West broke her silence on her Paris robbery in a new teaser for...

Ed Sheeran back with two new singles

LONDON British singer songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised fans by releasing two new songs on Friday...

Rumi film to challenge Muslim stereotypes

LONDON Oscar winning screenwriter David Franzoni said a biopic about the 13th century poet...

Dubai is Second home, says Hrithik Roshan

DUBAI Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam were in Dubai on Saturday to promote their...

Pakistan law allowing secret military terror courts expires

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani law allowing secret military courts to try civilians on terror charges...

A look at other deadly attacks at US airports

A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport...

Florida airport reopens after five shot dead

MIAMI Florida s Fort Lauderdale International Airport was open again Saturday after a shooting...

Anarchists threaten to disrupt Trump inauguration, police say ready

WASHINGTON Anarchist groups have threatened to shut down Republican Donald Trump s swearing in as...

Concerns over dumping Obamacare growing among GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON Republicans are increasingly jittery over rushing to demolish much of President Barack...

Trump picks Dan Coats for intelligence director

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday formally announced former Indiana Senator Dan...

Scientists watch growing Antarctic crack but aren’t alarmed

WASHINGTON Scientists are watching but not alarmed by a growing crack at the edge of a key...

Israel cuts $6 mln in UN funding over settlements resolution

UNITED NATIONS Israel said on Friday it would cut 6 million in funding to the United Nations in...

Palestinians bury alleged assailants killed in attacks

HEBRON Around 1 500 mourners attended the funerals Saturday in the West Bank city of Hebron of...

Djokovic ends Murray’s 28-win streak in Qatar triumph

DOHA Novak Djokovic brought world No 1 Andy Murray s 28 match winning streak to an end in Doha on...

Iraq PM says Turkish troop problem solved soon

BAGHDAD Iraq and Turkey s prime ministers held talks Saturday in Baghdad which both said...