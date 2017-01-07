  • Search form

Sports

Almost perfect Pliskova demolishes Cornet

AFP

Karolina Pliskova with the trophy after winning the final against Alize Cornet of France in Brisbane on Saturday. (AP)

BRISBANE: Karolina Pliskova stamped herself as a major contender for the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-3 demolition of France’s Alize Cornet in the final of the Brisbane International on Saturday.
The third-seeded Czech played almost perfect tennis in the first set, racing through it in just 18 minutes with the shell-shocked Cornet only winning five points.
Cornet didn’t get on the board until she held serve in the first game of the second set, which drew almost the loudest cheer of the night from the full house at the Pat Rafter Arena.
But while the Frenchwoman recovered in the second set, Pliskova was far too strong and took the match in just 66 minutes on her second championship point.
Pliskova said she felt in control from the moment she got on court.
“I didn’t miss almost the whole first set,” she said. “Yeah, I was feeling pretty good today.”
Pliskova stands at 1.86 meters tall and has one of the most effective serves in the women’s game.
She sent down four aces in the first set and three in the second and was able to serve her way out of trouble on the few occasions Cornet was able put any pressure on her, winning 91 percent of her first serves.
“She’s serving really, really well,” Cornet said.
“I played Serena a few times, and I was always able to return a first serve.
“Against Karolina, it’s impossible to read it. That’s the toughest thing ever. She has always the same toss. She just guides it with the wrist wherever she wants.”
Pliskova’s groundstrokes were also devastating, often keeping the unseeded Cornet pinned deep in the court.
Cornet said Pliskova’s experience in big finals was telling.
“She has a little bit more experience at this stage in this kind of a tournament,” Cornet said.
“She started the match really strongly, returning well, serving very, very well, making a lot of aces and being super-aggressive.
“I was a little bit tense, but I think she didn’t give me a chance to get back in the match. She was just too good for me tonight.”
As a result of the win, Pliskova will leapfrog Dominika Cibulkova to become world number five when the next rankings are released on Monday.
She will likely be one of the favorites to win the Australian Open and go one better than her runner-up effort to Angelique Kerber at last year’s US Open.
However, Pliskova said a good week in Brisbane didn’t mean a Grand Slam title was inevitable, although she also wouldn’t rule it out.
“I would not say it’s easy to win a (Grand Slam) tournament — there are still two more matches than in normal tournaments,” she said.
“And there’s going to be harder opponents than I had this week.
“Also, the important thing is the draw. I need to have some players which I like, which is also important in a Grand Slam, to just have a little bit of luck with the draw. But, I mean, anything is possible. So let’s see.”

Nishikori sets sights on Slam title

Kei Nishikori says a Grand Slam title is within reach following his impressive straight sets win over US Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the semifinals of the Brisbane International Saturday.
Nishikori, 27, beat the Swiss world number four 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in one hour, 40 minutes at the Pat Rafter Arena.
He will now take on Grigor Dimitrov in the decider after the Bulgarian stunned top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 in the second semifinal.
Nishikori, one of the best current players not to have won a Grand Slam singles title, got close in 2014 when he finished runner-up to Marin Cilic at the US Open.
But the world number five said after beating Wawrinka, a three-time Slam winner, that he has the ability to become the first male Asian player to win a Major.
“This one will give me a lot of confidence, and hopefully tomorrow too,” he said.
“The Grand Slam is going to be a big goal for me to play well.”
After an even first set with no breaks of serve Nishikori stepped up a gear to race away with the tiebreak.
He then began to outplay Wawrinka and dominated the second set.
“It was a really tough first set,” he said.
“But I really stayed tough until the tiebreak, and I got one or two chance in the tiebreak.
“After that, I think I was playing better in the second.”
Wawrinka conceded he had been outplayed.
“I think Kei was a little bit stronger than me today — I think he put a lot of pressure on me during the game,” Wawrinka said.
“He was the aggressive player. He played better than me.”

