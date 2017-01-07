  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 18 dead as torrential rains submerge Thai south

World

18 dead as torrential rains submerge Thai south

Lillian Suwanrumpha | AFP |

Members of a rescue team help a family evacuate a flooded zone in the southern Thai village of Chauat on Saturday. (AFP / TUWAEDANIYA MERINGING)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, Thailand: Heavy rains continued to hammer Thailand’s flood-ravaged south on Saturday, bringing the death toll up to 18 and leaving thousands of villages partially submerged, authorities said.
The flooding, which was roof-high in some areas, has affected nearly one million people in ten southern provinces since it started a week ago, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
At least 18 people have died and one is missing, it added, with the rains turning roads into rivers, inundating farmland and damaging more than 1,500 schools in the region.
The downpour is expected to persist for at least two more days, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department, which warned of flash floods.
“The situation is very bad today and tomorrow. It’s still raining heavily,” said Junjuda Pornsri, a meterological official.
Military bases across the region have been mobilized to help evacuate flood victims, provide temporary shelters and distribute emergency aid, the government said Saturday.
In hard-hit Nakhon Si Thammarat province, two army helicopters were deployed to airlift food to families trapped inside their homes in Cha-uat district.
Bapha Suthiphanya, a 60-year-old who has spent the past three nights in a makeshift government shelter in the district, said she was forced to evacuate her home after the waters rose above her head.
“I was so shocked and scared. I’ve never seen water like this and I also can not swim,” she told AFP.
The monsoon rains are unusually heavy for this time of year in Thailand, which normally sees a three-month stretch of relatively dry and cool weather starting in November.
It is high season for tourists who flock to the kingdom’s island resorts, powering a crucial sector of the economy.
But the deluge has already disrupted beach holidays in several traveler hotspots, including the popular islands of Samui and Phangan.
Hundreds of tourists have had their flights delayed, while train and bus services on the mainland have also been suspended.
Yet some travelers are refusing to let the storm stop the fun, with photos doing the rounds on social media of tourists coasting through flooded streets on pool floats, sipping drinks.
“Some tourists are enjoying the flooding, they’re taking pictures and going swimming,” said Nongyao Jirundorn, a tourism official on Samui island.
Neighbouring Malaysia was also hit by severe flooding earlier this week, with thousands stranded in relief centers in two northeastern states.
But by Saturday, the number of evacuees in Kelantan and Terengganu had dropped to about 13,500, from almost 23,000 Wednesday, as weather conditions improved and authorities forecast less rainfall over the weekend.
Prime Minister Najib Razak visited Kelantan on Saturday and met with people seeking shelter at a relief center.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Indian lawmaker arrested for raping minor girl

NEW DELHI Indian police have arrested a lawmaker from northeastern Meghalaya state on charges of...

Ivory Coast seeks to defuse troops’ mutiny as unrest spreads

BOUAKE Ivory Coast Ivory Coast s defense minister on Saturday headed to the northern city of...

Florida airport shooting suspect had mental health issues, say relatives

FORT LAUDERDALE Florida The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage at a...

Red Cross declares Britain’s health service in a 'humanitarian crisis'

LONDON Britain s health service is engulfed in a humanitarian crisis that requires the support of...

Cold snap kills 10 in Poland in two days

WARSAW Ten people have died in two days in Poland in a snap cold wave that is expected to...

FBI deletes details about hacking effort in document release

WASHINGTON The FBI has released 100 pages of heavily censored documents related to its agreement...

Clashes erupt as Sri Lankans protest China port deal

AMBALANTOTA Sri Lanka Sri Lankan police used water cannons to try to break up violent clashes...

Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China

BEIJING The Taiwanese leader s trip to the Americas starting Saturday will be scrutinized by...

US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded

FORT LAUDERDALE Florida An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his...

US intel report: Putin directed cyber campaign to help Trump

WASHINGTON Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an effort to help Republican Donald Trump s...

Muslim ‘mob’ story sparks fake news warning in Germany

BERLIN German media and politicians warned Friday against an election year spike in fake news...

Obama-appointed envoys asked to quit by Trump’s inauguration day

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump s transition team has issued a blanket mandate requiring...

Republican plan to repeal health care law is reckless, irresponsible, says Obama

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama derided as reckless on Friday a Republican plan to repeal his...

Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American...

Ukraine’s military denies Russian hack attack

KIEV Ukraine s military on Friday denied a report claiming Russia may have hacked targeting...

Blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST SOFIA Blizzards swept parts of eastern Europe on Friday closing roads and causing...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

18 dead as torrential rains submerge Thai south

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT Thailand Heavy rains continued to hammer Thailand s flood ravaged south on...

Indian lawmaker arrested for raping minor girl

NEW DELHI Indian police have arrested a lawmaker from northeastern Meghalaya state on charges of...

Ivory Coast seeks to defuse troops’ mutiny as unrest spreads

BOUAKE Ivory Coast Ivory Coast s defense minister on Saturday headed to the northern city of...

Almost perfect Pliskova demolishes Cornet

BRISBANE Karolina Pliskova stamped herself as a major contender for the Australian Open with a 6...

No replacement for Misbah, says Miandad

ISLAMABAD Former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has blamed the country s weak domestic cricket...

Smith warns of ‘difficult series’ in India

SYDNEY Skipper Steve Smith is switching his focus to the difficult challenges confronting his new...

Australia whitewashes Pakistan with Sydney Test win

SYDNEY Australia clinched a series clean sweep with an emphatic 220 run win over Pakistan in the...

Moore, Thomas share lead at Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA United States Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas shot identical six under 67s for the second...

17 dead as Yemen loyalists attack rebels on Red Sea coast

ADEN Yemen Yemeni government forces attacked rebel positions on the Red Sea coast on Saturday...

Pinturault edges Hirscher to win World Cup giant slalom duel

ADELBODEN Switzerland France s Alexis Pinturault held his nerve to edge Austrian rival Marcel...

Marchessault, Reimer help Panthers edge past Predators 2-1

SUNRISE Florida Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period James Reimer made 28 saves and...

Massive tanker bomb kills 43 in Syria border town

BEIRUT Lebanon A massive tanker truck bomb ripped through a market by a courthouse in the rebel...

Grizzlies rally from deep hole to beat Warriors in OT

LOS ANGELES Mike Conley scored 27 points and Memphis rallied all the way back from 24 down...

Power struggle risks tipping Libya deeper into crisis

Escalating tensions between rival Libyan armed forces threaten to plunge the North African...

2 suspects killed as Riyadh police foil terror plot

JEDDAH Saudi police foiled a terrorist plot in a pre emptive operation on Saturday morning...