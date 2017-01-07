  • Search form

Letters

Actor par excellence

ARAB NEWS |

This concerns the sad news of the death of Bollywood and Hollywood star Om Puri (Jan. 7).
An era has ended with his demise. In him, the world has lost a truly versatile actor who excelled not only in commercial cinema but in art cinema as well. He was a product of the famous Film and Television Institute of India and the National School of Drama where another famous actor, Naseeruddin Shah, was a student at the same time.
Puri had a distinguished film career spanning over four decades. He won recognition for his stellar performances in movies of different genres. He was a highly acclaimed film artist, a multifaceted personality who acted in all types of roles, whether comic, serious, as a police officer or as a villain. In comic roles he made everyone laugh with his superb performances in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Hera Pheri.” At the same time, he left everyone in awe at his acting prowess in films such as “Ardh Satya” and Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi.” He also acted in Marathi and Kannada films. His superb performance in Govind Nihalani’s “Tamas” was worth special commendation.
Puri’s name came into prominence in the 1980s with alternative art cinema that found a niche with Indian audiences; he played several memorable characters who portrayed the feelings of people of those times.
He was the recipient of many film and civilian awards and citations, including Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for “Aakrosh” (1981) and the National Film Award for the Best Film Actor (“Ardh Satya” — 1983); he also received the Padma Shri (1990), the fourth highest civilian award, for his immense contribution to films.
He will be greatly missed by his fans, not only in India but in Pakistan and the Gulf states, especially in Saudi Arabia and UAE where large numbers of Indians and Pakistanis live. His films will continue to enthral and mesmerize audiences.
— Ramesh G. Jethwani, Bangalore, India

