  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Why Tehran claims its war in Syria is defensive

Columns

Why Tehran claims its war in Syria is defensive

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed |

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei maintains that, if it were not for the sacrifices of his country’s soldiers killed in Syrian war, Iran would have to fight the agents of the US and Zionism in Tehran, Fars, Khorasan and Isfahan.
Khamenei is apparently attempting to justify to his people, as well as the victims’ families, the human losses his country incurred in its war in Syria, a state which does not border Iran.
But Khamenei’s statement gives the message that inside dangers that threaten the regime require moving the battle outside Iran’s borders.
The Iranian leadership has recently been eager to repeat speeches focused on justifications for its external war in a bid to silence critics that slammed the sacrificing of their country’s troops in an unnecessary war, just for the sake of satisfying the arrogance of Tehran’s religious and military leaders who are greedy for expansion and hegemony.
As long as the war got longer, resentful voices and questions grew louder, and the logic of countering the US and Zionism got more meaningless after 30 years of overuse, during which it was only used for the ultimate goal of staying in power.
Throughout the post-revolution decades, the Iranian leadership continued to back terrorism, fuel regional and global violence, threaten its neighbors, build its nuclear project and prepare for wars, something that has been the country’s sole project and ideology.
Tehran has been pursuing all these activities under the pretext that it has been defending itself and getting ready to face the threat of invasion by the international, Western, Zionist powers. Now that Iran signed the nuclear deal and has reconciled with the West, the alleged fears should vanish. But instead of adopting an open strategy and restoring peace, Iran indulged in more external military adventures.
Militarizing society
Since its war against Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s era, the Tehran regime took on the policy of militarizing the society. It took five years of intransigence and rejection of international mediators’ calls for the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini to agree to completely stop the war with Iraq. This is because the war served as a means of exterminating the remaining officials of the Shah’s regime and, later on, getting rid of other internal rival powers.
But why does the regime need more wars to stabilize its pillars inside the country, having eliminated most of its adversaries?
Actually, Iran is a big country that has several internal powers. These powers are not necessarily enemies to the regime, but they are ideologically and socially opposed to it. Furthermore, inside the ruling religious and security circle itself, there are rival powers that are besieged and sometimes eliminated. Since the beginning of history, external wars have been used by insecure regimes as a means for imposing their internal dominance.
Though Iran is a poor country inside, most of its military and security institutions — like the Revolutionary Guards, the Basij, the intelligence agency and the military — are rich and huge. These institutions are focused on advanced industries and own giant businesses working in different fields like oil, refineries, trade and hotels.
Iran’s problem, which its leaders are aware of now, lies in the external wars it launches without achieving decisive victories. In Iraq, for example, whenever a fire is extinguished, another rages. As for Syria, even though Iran made successive triumphs, it would not be enough to preserve the regime of Bashar Assad, because it is a weak regime that will definitely fall if Iran withdraws its troops and militias from the country.
As a result of expanding its wars, Iran also has a presence in Yemen, Afghanistan and Lebanon. Hence, Tehran is facing a dilemma. It refuses to accept moderate political solutions for the crises in the conflict-hit areas, which will leave it trapped there, insisting to fight, for years.
In the past Iran marketed its fighting on religious, sectarian grounds, when it claimed it defended Shiite shrines. But now, as most of the fighting is away from shrines, it claims that the battle in the faraway Aleppo is for defending Iran’s internal security.
Now the question is: How long will the Iranians tolerate the losses incurred by their regime’s adventures? It depends on how powerful and strong a grip the security forces have on the situation in the street. The formal speeches and propaganda will not last forever.
• Abdulrahman Al-Rashed is a veteran columnist. He is the former general manager of the Al Arabiya News Channel, and former editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat, where this article was originally published.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Obama and the Palestinian fig leaf

In the days when Fleet Street was the home of the British press many clich s circulated as the...

America’s failures of representation and prospects for democracy

As the inauguration of US President elect Donald Trump approaches the best way to assess the...

Will health care be disrupted?

Although intelligent machines are increasingly operating complex manufacturing systems and...

Power struggle risks tipping Libya deeper into crisis

Escalating tensions between rival Libyan armed forces threaten to plunge the North African...

A messy march of folly to Brexit — and beyond

Barbara Tuchman published her masterpiece The March of Folly in 1984 It explored what the...

Europe’s new ‘indispensable nations’

After the shock of the United Kingdom s Brexit referendum and Donald Trump s election as...

Trump’s North Korean family values

With every new US president arriving in Washington DC come a handful of counselors and aides...

Without Arab action, Kerry’s truths mean nothing

Although you have to tip your hat to Barack Obama for at least trying to expose the lies of...

The Astana talks on Syria: Truce or surrender?

An extensive accelerated diplomatic move toward a solution to Syria s crisis has been noticeable...

Trump bromance proves fruitful for Dubai property billionaire

I am a little surprised but pleased to see that one of my predictions for 2017 came to pass...

The world of artificial intelligence

Galileo viewed nature as a book written in the language of mathematics and decipherable through...

2017 — a year of renewal?

The end of year massacre at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul by Daesh marked the close of a...

Nightclub or restaurant? That is the question

Were they at an eatery or a nightspot This question seemed to be fateful for many Arab social...

Can Russia succeed in getting Assad to behave?

The much heralded Syrian cease fire that Russia shepherded through last week is already on a fast...

Turkey: No. 1 target for terrorists

Two terrorist attacks have rocked Turkey in just 12 days The first was when a police officer...

Long road to Astana

Between now and the convening of Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in mid January...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Why Tehran claims its war in Syria is defensive

Iran s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei maintains that if it were not for the sacrifices of...

Obama and the Palestinian fig leaf

In the days when Fleet Street was the home of the British press many clich s circulated as the...

America’s failures of representation and prospects for democracy

As the inauguration of US President elect Donald Trump approaches the best way to assess the...

Will health care be disrupted?

Although intelligent machines are increasingly operating complex manufacturing systems and...

Astana talks

In his column on the Russian sponsored talks in Astana between the Bashar Assad regime and...

Actor par excellence

This concerns the sad news of the death of Bollywood and Hollywood star Om Puri Jan 7 An era has...

Tadawul announces new industry classification

JEDDAH The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul has reclassified its equity market sectors in accordance...

China takes global lead in clean energy: Report

PARIS China s overseas investment in renewable energy projects jumped last year by 60 percent to...

Dow misses 20,000 milestone

NEW YORK The Dow came within one point of 20 000 for the first time on Friday and the Nasdaq and...

Meeting oil output-cutting commitment

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC and non OPEC members have pledged to cut...

Ford plant turns ‘cemetery’ as Trump wrenches Mexican autos

SAN LUIS POTOSI Mexico Ford Motor Co s abrupt move to scrap a planned 1 6 billion car plant in...

China forex reserves fall by $320bn in 2016

BEIJING China s foreign exchange reserves fell to near six year lows in December but held just...

UK retail sales edge lower in December, price pressures spiral

LONDON A spending spree by British shoppers in the week before Christmas failed to prevent sales...

North Asia’s winter blast to raise coal, LNG consumption

SINGAPORE Winter temperatures in North Asia will swing to unusually cold from relatively mild in...

Mexico slams ‘threats’ against investors

MEXICO CITY Mexico s economy ministry in an apparent reference to US President elect Donald Trump...