Top Dutch universities invited to participate in Riyadh expo

RIYADH: The Embassy of the Netherlands has started preparing for the 7th International Exhibition and Conference on Higher Education to be held in the Saudi capital from April 12 to 15, by inviting top Dutch universities to attend and participate.

The exhibition will be held in the Saudi capital under the auspices of King Salman.

Jeroen Gankema, first secretary for political affairs, human rights and press and culture, told Arab News that six top Dutch universities have been invited to participate in the exhibition.

Gankema said these include Utrecht University, the University of Groningen, Rotterdam University, Delft University of Technology, Maastrich University and Amsterdam University.

He said that the QS World University Rankings for 2016-2017 include 13 universities in the Netherlands, all ranked within the world’s top 350, and an impressive eight of these are within the global top 150.

He said that the nation’s highest ranking institution is the University of Amsterdam at 57th in the world, followed by Delft University of Technology at 62nd, Leiden University at 102th, Utrech University at 104th, the University of Groningen at 113th, and Eindhoven University of Technology at 121st.

He added that “combine this high quality with relatively favorable tuition rates and plenty of English language courses, and you can begin to see why the Netherlands is one of Europe’s most popular choices for international study.”