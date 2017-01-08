Training corporation expands tourism programs

RIYADH: The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) has announced the expansion of its specialized training programs to attract more Saudi youth interested to work in the tourism sector.

The TVTC move aims to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

Majid Al-Inizi, dean of the College of Tourism and Hospitality in Madinah, said that the graduates of the program could land jobs in big companies engaged in tourism and hospitality, even before their graduation.

He added that 98 percent of the Saudi youth who had graduated from five colleges and institutes offering tourism programs under the TVTC had joined the labor market.

Two of these colleges are in Madinah, one in Riyadh, one in Taif and one in Jazan.

He said that 30 agreements had been signed to employ the graduates of tourism courses in companies dealing in food catering, hospitality and bookings, among other areas.

According to the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), the total number of direct jobs in the tourism and national heritage sector will reach one million in 2020.