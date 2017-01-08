Prince Saud: Media should be accurate, moral and humane

DAMMAM: Prince Saud bin Naif, the Eastern Province governor, has stressed the need for media to be precise and objective and provide the audience only with verified facts.

He pointed out that some photos should not be published, such as images of accidents or homicides, as these could have a negative psychological impact on both victims’ relatives and society at large.

Prince Saud’s remarks came during a reception that included Eastern Province official spokesperson Ahmed bin Abdel Karim, and the organizing committee for the ‘Nateq’ forum, which will be held in mid-February.

The forum, to be held in the Eastern Province, will focus on the role of official spokespeople from different areas, as well as mechanisms to deal with media outlets and managing local crises.

It will also look at correcting the wrong stereotypical image of official spokespeople, as well as enhancing cooperation between them and the media.

The forum will also address the role of a spokesperson in foiling rumors and “fake news.”