Riyadh court jails Saudi terror supporter

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to seven and a half years in prison for violating rules by traveling to Turkey to take part in acts of terrorism in Syria.

He was convicted after confessing to have joined the Al-Nusra terrorist group and receiving training from its members before he left the group, and for not reporting the names of others who belong to the terrorist group to the authorities.

The convicted citizen also took part in Al-Qassim demonstrations where he asked for security prisoners to be released, as well as for financially supporting some other participants and women detained in security cases.

He also received SR4,000 from a woman to support fighters in Syria, which is equivalent to funding terrorism, and did not report on the woman who had expressed the wish to fight in Yemen.

He used social media to post issues that threaten the country's security and communicated through social media with people that were to help the woman travel to Syria.

He was also given a 10-year travel ban upon his release, but because he showed remorse for his acts, the court decided to suspend the sentence for three years.