Saudi Arabia

‘Paperless’ courts launched to boost efficiency

SHARIF M. TAHA |

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani with Justice Ministry officials at the launch of the "paperless court" project in Riyadh. (SPA)

RIYADH: A “paperless court” project was launched by Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani during his visit last week to the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.
The strategic project aims to cancel paper-based transactions in all enforcement courts throughout the Kingdom.
The minister earlier launched two experimental paperless courts at enforcement courts in Madinah and in Buraidah in the Qassim region.
Al-Samaani said the project handles all transactions in an integrated electronic process and helps save time, effort and money.
The project raises the efficiency of the judges and staff of these courts, a matter that will restore rights to the beneficiaries in accordance with the set timeline and requirements of prompt justice, he said.
Ministry Undersecretary for Enforcement Courts Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Khudairi said the experimental paperless projects in Madinah and Buraidah have eliminated the need for frequent visits made by people to courts.
The automated system will allow seekers of enforcement orders to know the status of their requests by either SMS or through the ministry’s website, he said.
Al-Khudairi said the project will eliminate the paper pile-ups that had earlier consumed much space, effort and time. The project will at the same time facilitate electronic links between enforcement units and sections affiliated with the courts.

