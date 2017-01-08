Saudi Arabia, Turkey working closely to combat terrorism

  • Search form

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkey, whose top leadership strongly condemned the deadly Istanbul terror attacks that left 39 people dead and scores of innocent men and women wounded, are working closely to combat terrorism.
Turkey and the regional bloc, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have also stepped up efforts to tackle the threat posed by terror organizations like Daesh and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
“Turkey’s cooperation with the Kingdom on the one hand and the GCC countries on the other is outstanding in combating terrorism,” said Turkish Ambassador Yunus Demirer here Saturday.
Demirer, while commending the efforts of the GCC and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), pointed out that “FETO has been designated as a terror organization by GCC and OIC.”
The diplomat expressed his “heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded.” “My thoughts and prayers are with my Saudi brothers and sisters, as well as all victims, who lost their lives in this cowardly act of terror,” he added.
“This attack clearly showed once again that terror claims innocent lives and hurts people without any discrimination,” said the envoy, adding that the perpetrators of this inhuman crime will be duly punished. “We are grateful to the leadership and people of the Kingdom for their support, solidarity and sympathies,” said Demirer, while referring to the support extended by friendly countries and allies like the GCC member states.
He said that “Turkey is determined to eradicate this evil and foil attacks against our country.” In this regard, he pointed out that Turkish authorities are taking all necessary measures to ensure “security and peace” in the country and for every citizen and foreigner visiting Turkey. “I am sure that the current challenges Turkey faces will be overcome in a short time,” he said.
Asked about the strategy that Ankara will put in place to foil terror plots after a string of attacks last year and on Jan. 1 this year, Demirer said that Turkey is fully determined to continue its fight against Daesh, Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), ethnic Kurdish ‘People’s Protection Units’ (YPG) and FETO terrorist groups. He called on the UN member states to stand united against terrorism, saying that the fight against terrorism requires international cooperation.
Saudi Arabia has reiterated its full backing of Turkish military operations in northern Syria against Daesh and Kurdish militants and suggested a military solution remained the strongest option to get rid of Bashar Assad.
Turkey has embarked on an international effort to inform foreign officials and media about terrorist organizations, especially about FETO, said a report published by Anadolu agency, a state-run press agency of Turkey.

“Turkey has given around 10,000 foreign briefings about the FETO since the July 15 coup attempt,” said the report. Moreover, a total of 8,390 civil servants were dismissed and three new statutory decrees made late Friday. The Turkish Official Gazette has published the statutory legislations aimed to help law enforcement in its fight against terrorism, said the report.

