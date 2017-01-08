  • Search form

  • Terrorist ‘wore women’s clothing’ in previous escape bid

Saudi Arabia

Terrorist ‘wore women’s clothing’ in previous escape bid

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

The two terrorists after being gunned down in an encounter with the police.

RIYADH: One of the two terrorists killed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday had previously wore women’s clothing in a bid to flee the Kingdom, authorities have revealed.
The Interior Ministry’s security spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki also told reporters that the Daesh terror group has targeted the Kingdom more than 30 times.
The official gave further details of the dramatic shootout in the Al-Yasmeen district north of Riyadh, in which two terrorists were killed following a tip-off.
Extremists Tayea Salem bin Yaslam Al-Sayari and Talal bin Samran Al-Saedi were shot dead after refusing to surrender.
They opened extensive fire at security forces in an attempt to escape, Al-Turki said.
The official hailed Saudi nationals for their keenness to report suspicious activity to security authorities, marking their rejection of the extremist ideology of the terrorists.
“Security authorities receive reports from all over the Kingdom… Such reports are kept highly confidential,” Al-Turki said.
“The terrorist organization of Daesh has targeted the Kingdom more than 30 times. Terror is terror, whether it is from Daesh or any other group.”
Those found guilty of terror offenses in the Kingdom are put through a rehabilitation program — yet nearly 15 percent of those prove to be hopeless cases, Al-Turki said.
Al-Turki said the terrorists do not hesitate to don women’s clothes, indicating that Al-Saedi had previously disguised himself in women’s clothing in an attempt to flee the Kingdom.
Maj. Gen. Bassam Ateya, from the Interior Ministry’s security and strategic investigation center, explained Al-Saedi had been detained twice before on charges of fighting in volatile zones. His brother was killed when police busted an explosives lab in Riyadh’s Al-Jazeera neighborhood in 2003.
Tayea Al-Sayari was enrolled in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Foreign Scholarships to study engineering in New Zealand, but he failed to get a degree, and went on to fight in Syria. After that, he entered Turkey using a fake passport, then headed to Sudan where he met the detained suspect Eqab Al-Otaibi. He then snuck into Yemen and proceeded to Saudi Arabia, which he entered illegally.
Al-Sayari took part in three crimes inside the Kingdom, which all targeted mosques, including the emergency forces mosque in the Asir region and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.
In the shootout on Saturday, the militants were armed with Kalashnikov rifles. They fired randomly at the police and tried to escape in a security patrol car. A police officer, coming from behind the patrol car, shot at the two militants and killed them.
Al-Turki called on all Al-Yasmeen district residents affected by the operation to contact the Interior Ministry.

