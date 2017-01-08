  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • 60 lives lost as truck blast hits opposition-held town in Syria

Middle-East

60 lives lost as truck blast hits opposition-held town in Syria

Reuters |

People flee the area following the bomb attack in the opposition-held town of Azaz in northern Syria. (AFP)

BEIRUT: A fuel truck exploded in the busy center of an opposition-held town near Syria’s border with Turkey on Saturday, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens more, several sources said.
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency cited a doctor in Azaz as saying at least 60 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, however, put the death toll at 48, mostly civilians. It said the tanker blew up in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz.
Around 14 of the dead were opposition fighters or courthouse guards, it said.
Dozens more had severe injuries, said the observatory, which monitors the violence in the country.
In unsourced comments, Turkey’s privately owned Dogan news agency said a car bomb planted by Daesh was responsible. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the militant group.
An Azaz resident who went to the local hospital told Reuters he had counted around 30 bodies laid out.
Syria’s nearly six-year war has created a patchwork of areas of control across the country, and Azaz is a major stronghold of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).
The FSA is an alliance of moderate opposition groups whose fighters have, with Turkish military support, pushed Daesh militants out of the border area.
Saturday’s explosion was heard across the border in the Turkish town of Kilis, Dogan said.
Anadolu said 23 wounded people had been taken by ambulance to Kilis hospital, one of whom subsequently died.
Southeast of Azaz, Turkish forces have launched an offensive to take back the Daesh-held town of Al-Bab.
Rami Abdurrahman of the observatory said those killed included six opposition fighters.
He said the explosion was caused by a rigged water or fuel tanker, which explains the large blast and high death toll.
The activist-operated local Azaz Media center confirmed that 60 people were killed, adding that search and rescue operations continued for hours after the explosion.
Resident and activist Saif Alnajdi said rescue workers were still working to identify those killed and ensure bodies were removed from the area, suggesting that the death toll was not final.
He said some of the severely wounded were transported across the border into the Turkish town of Kilis for treatment. Alnajdi said some witnesses saw the vehicle drive into the town’s center.
Media activist Baha Al-Halabi, based in Aleppo province and who gathered information from people in Azaz, said witnesses reported many unidentified bodies because of the magnitude of the explosion.
Footage shared online showed a large plume of black smoke rising above the chaotic street and the sound of gunfire in the background as onlookers gathered around the site.
In one instance, a father ran away from the scene, carrying his child to safety.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iraq: Deal reached over Turkish forces’ pullout from Bashiqa

BAGHDAD Iraq s Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Saturday an agreement had been reached with...

Israel cuts $6 mln in UN funding over settlements resolution

UNITED NATIONS Israel said on Friday it would cut 6 million in funding to the United Nations in...

Palestinians bury alleged assailants killed in attacks

HEBRON Around 1 500 mourners attended the funerals Saturday in the West Bank city of Hebron of...

Iraq PM says Turkish troop problem solved soon

BAGHDAD Iraq and Turkey s prime ministers held talks Saturday in Baghdad which both said...

Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria

RABAT Morocco Two major bus crashes in Morocco and Algeria killed a total of 19 people early...

17 dead as Yemen loyalists attack rebels on Red Sea coast

ADEN Yemen Yemeni government forces attacked rebel positions on the Red Sea coast on Saturday...

Massive tanker bomb kills 43 in Syria border town

BEIRUT Lebanon A massive tanker truck bomb ripped through a market by a courthouse in the rebel...

Iraqi forces close in on Tigris river in Mosul

BARTELLA Iraq Iraqi forces closed in on the river that runs through central Mosul on Saturday in...

Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops

BAGHDAD Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for a two day visit...

Heavy snowfall paralyzes Istanbul

ISTANBUL A heavy snowstorm paralyzed life in Istanbul on Saturday with hundreds of flights...

Thousand fired in new wave of Turkey coup purges

ISTANBUL Turkey has dismissed over 6 000 people and ordered the closure of dozens of associations...

Russia claims it is pulling army from Syria

MOSCOW Russia announced on Friday that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other...

Terror rivalry: Al-Qaeda chief Al-Zawahiri denounces Daesh ‘liars’

WASHINGTON Al Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri has denounced what he said was a dishonest propaganda...

Iraqi forces enter Mosul from north for first time

BAGHDAD Iraqi troops entered Mosul from the north for the first time on Friday part of a new...

Syria water shortage threatens children: UN

GENEVA Children are at risk of waterborne diseases in Syria s capital Damascus where 5 5 million...

Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is ‘red line’

AMMAN Jordan s government spokesman warned on Thursday of catastrophic repercussions if President...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Kim breaks silence on Paris heist

NEW YORK A tearful Kim Kardashian West broke her silence on her Paris robbery in a new teaser for...

Iraq: Deal reached over Turkish forces’ pullout from Bashiqa

BAGHDAD Iraq s Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Saturday an agreement had been reached with...

60 lives lost as truck blast hits opposition-held town in Syria

BEIRUT A fuel truck exploded in the busy center of an opposition held town near Syria s border...

Terrorist ‘wore women’s clothing’ in previous escape bid

RIYADH One of the two terrorists killed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday had previously wore women s...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey working closely to combat terrorism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey whose top leadership strongly condemned the deadly Istanbul terror...

‘Paperless’ courts launched to boost efficiency

RIYADH A paperless court project was launched by Minister of Justice Walid Al Samaani during his...

Riyadh court jails Saudi terror supporter

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to seven and a half years in prison...

Prince Saud: Media should be accurate, moral and humane

DAMMAM Prince Saud bin Naif the Eastern Province governor has stressed the need for media to be...

Training corporation expands tourism programs

RIYADH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC has announced the expansion of its...

Top Dutch universities invited to participate in Riyadh expo

RIYADH The Embassy of the Netherlands has started preparing for the 7th International Exhibition...

Why Tehran claims its war in Syria is defensive

Iran s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei maintains that if it were not for the sacrifices of...

Obama and the Palestinian fig leaf

In the days when Fleet Street was the home of the British press many clich s circulated as the...

America’s failures of representation and prospects for democracy

As the inauguration of US President elect Donald Trump approaches the best way to assess the...

Will health care be disrupted?

Although intelligent machines are increasingly operating complex manufacturing systems and...

Astana talks

In his column on the Russian sponsored talks in Astana between the Bashar Assad regime and...