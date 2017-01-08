  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh suicide car bomb kills 13 in eastern Baghdad

Middle-East

Daesh suicide car bomb kills 13 in eastern Baghdad

Reuters |

Citizens inspect the scene after a car bomb explosion at a crowded outdoor market in the Iraqi capital’s eastern district of Sadr City, Iraq, Sunday, Jan 8, 2017. (AP)

BAGHDAD: A suicide car bomb blast claimed by Daesh killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 50 others at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
The attacker drove the car through a gate to the market in the mainly Shiite district of Jamila, and detonated the bomb after security forces opened fire on the vehicle, a police source said.
Daesh claimed the attack in an online statement, saying the bomber had targeted “a gathering of Shiites” in the area.
A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in the country have killed dozens of people in just over a week.
Several have been claimed by Daesh, which is coming under increasing pressure from a US-backed offensive in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq.
Iraqi forces advanced to within several hundred meters of the Tigris river than runs through Mosul on Saturday, as their operation against the ultra-hard-line group gathers pace.
Daesh is likely to resort to bomb attacks and similar tactics elsewhere in Iraq as it is driven out of its Mosul stronghold.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Suicide attacks kill 23 people at Baghdad market

BAGHDAD Suicide bombs at two marketplaces in Baghdad one of them claimed by Daesh killed at least...

Tunisian journalists executed, says Daesh suspect

TRIPOLI A suspected miliant held in eastern Libya told a local television channel late Saturday...

5 die in car bomb blast near Damascus

BEIRUT PARIS A car bomb exploded on Sunday in a government held area outside the Syrian capital...

Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies at 82: State media

TEHRAN Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani a pugnacious political survivor despite...

Assad says Syrian forces on road to victory after retaking Aleppo

PARIS France Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with French media to be aired on...

68 killed in battles near Yemen’s strategic strait

ADEN At least 68 fighters have been killed in two days of fierce battles between Yemeni forces...

Palestinian plows truck into Israeli soldiers, four dead

JERUSALEM A Palestinian rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers visiting a popular...

Iraqi forces reach east bank of Tigris in Mosul

MOSUL Iraqi special forces reached the eastern bank of the Tigris river in Mosul on Sunday for...

Truck ramming kills 4 soldiers in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM A truck rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers who were disembarking from a bus in...

Istanbul nightclub attacker identified as Uzbek jihadist

ISTANBUL The attacker who shot dead 39 people on New Year s night at an Istanbul nightclub has...

Iraq: Deal reached over Turkish forces’ pullout from Bashiqa

BAGHDAD Iraq s Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Saturday an agreement had been reached with...

60 lives lost as truck blast hits opposition-held town in Syria

BEIRUT A fuel truck exploded in the busy center of an opposition held town near Syria s border...

Israel cuts $6 mln in UN funding over settlements resolution

UNITED NATIONS Israel said on Friday it would cut 6 million in funding to the United Nations in...

Palestinians bury alleged assailants killed in attacks

HEBRON Around 1 500 mourners attended the funerals Saturday in the West Bank city of Hebron of...

Iraq PM says Turkish troop problem solved soon

BAGHDAD Iraq and Turkey s prime ministers held talks Saturday in Baghdad which both said...

Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria

RABAT Morocco Two major bus crashes in Morocco and Algeria killed a total of 19 people early...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

SoftBank’s $100bn vision a Marshall Plan for the digital age

You run out of superlatives when you consider the Vision Fund the tech investment vehicle...

Meet the Kuwaiti who spent $50k on Apple gadgets

JEDDAH Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone exactly 10 years ago and one Apple super fan will be...

Arab ‘Appleholics’ celebrate as iPhone turns 10

JEDDAH The iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday and for so called Appleholics in the Arab...

Oulaya ooh lala!

LOS ANGELES Divines the powerful film by French Moroccan director Houda Benyamina is in the race...

Worldwide praise for Saudi cop as Daesh shootout video goes global

JEDDAH The brave police officer who shot and killed two Daesh linked terrorists has been hailed...

KSrelief distributes aid inside Syria

RIYADH King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief has started distributing food...

6th Gulf Education Conference to launch in Jeddah

JEDDAH The sixth Gulf Education Conference and Exhibition will be held in Jeddah on Feb 22 23 at...

Top German official to discuss regional issues during visit

RIYADH Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser the German director general for political affairs in Africa...

Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

JOHANNESBURG South Africa s ruling African National Congress ANC needs to end infighting and...

Streets of Ivory Coast cities calm after soldier mutiny

ABIDJAN The streets of Ivory Coast s second largest city Bouake were calm and the military...

Seychelles’ founding president Mancham dies

VICTORIA Seychelles founding president James Mancham who spent only a year in office before being...

‘Foreigner’ in pro-Daesh group slain in Philippines

MANILA Police have killed a foreign militant during a skirmish with a pro Daesh group in the...

The difference between Iraq’s Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Al-Sahwa

International organizations have reiterated that the Shiite Al Hashd Al Shaabi or People s...

Sectarian cleansing rears its ugly face again in Iraq

Sunnis were grabbed in the streets or dragged from their homes and instantly killed In the first...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign three bilateral agreements

RIYADH King Salman on Sunday hosted official talks with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou at Al...