  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 55 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Smartphone revolution blazes on as iPhone turns 10

Business & Economy

Smartphone revolution blazes on as iPhone turns 10

AFP |

Apple celebrates on January 9, 2016 the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of the Iphone, the smartphone that revolutionized the technological world. (AFP)

LAS VEGAS: The smartphone continues to change the world a decade after the debut of the iPhone, even as Apple is under pressure to come up with a new wonder.
The iPhone — introduced by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007 — set the stage for mobile computing and an entire industry revolving around it.
The handsets built on successful iPod digital music players and featured touch screens at a time when the smartphone market was ruled by BlackBerry devices with keypads.
Jobs billed his smartphone approach as blending liberal arts, design and technology.
What was not obvious at the time was how iPhone’s focus on apps would send people rocketing along a path to tweeting, Snapping, Pokemon Go, live streaming video, and more.
“Apple gets credit for the apps that brought the mobile computing platform to your pocket,” Gartner analyst Brian Blau told AFP at the Consumer Electronics Show that ends Sunday in Las Vegas.
“Today, it is hard to make a consumer electronics product without (Internet) connectivity.”
Smartphones are even playing a big role in the virtual reality trend, with people using handsets as screens inserted into headsets for exploring fantasy realms.
Apple does not attend CES. But its trend-setting power is felt here from cars boasting “infotainment” systems that synch with iPhones, to smart-home networks controlled by mobile apps and rival smartphones mirroring iPhone features.
“The iPhone changed the world because mobile computing is now part of everyone’s daily life,” Blau said.
The iPhone, in a way, was a seed around which the consumer electronics industry has crystalized, according to Maxwell Ramsey of mobile phone news website phoneArena.com.
“It’s pretty remarkable what it did,” Maxwell said of the iPhone.
“We are still riding that wave from 2007. No doubt about it.”
Putting the Internet in people’s pockets, and on tablet computers, has profoundly changed the way people watch films, get news, socialize and work.
Insiders at the CES trade show cited the iPhone as the main impetus for the revolutionary shift to mobile computing lifestyles.
“It turned the industry on its head,” Maxwell said at CES.
“It figuratively destroyed a lot of companies, and changed the landscape.”
The iPhone powered Apple’s money-making machine, but sales began to decline last year in the increasingly saturated and competitive smartphone market.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook and other top executives saw their compensation for 2016 cut because internal income targets were missed, according to a filing Friday with US regulators.
“The two financial measures used to evaluate executive performance under our annual cash incentive program, net sales and operating income, declined from our record-breaking 2015 levels,” Apple said in the filing.
“These results were below the target performance goals.”
Apple reported net sales of $215.6 billion for the fiscal year, with an operating income of $60 billion, the filing indicated.
Cook’s pay will tally $8.75 million as compared with $10.3 million in 2015. His base pay jumped to $3 million from $2 million.
Apple’s profit in the quarter ending September 24 slumped on a widely expected drop in iPhone sales, but gains in services offered optimism on company efforts to curb dependence on its smartphone.
Apple is to release performance figures for the recently ended quarter on January 31.
Apple has been working to make more money from services and apps.
The iPhone maker said its App Store had its busiest single day ever on New Year’s Day, capping a record-breaking holiday season for the online shop.
Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned more than $60 billion from software creations tailored for Apple devices, according to the company.
Meanwhile, eyes are on Apple for its next “big thing” in the face of worry that the company lost its innovative mojo with the passing of Jobs in 2011.
Rumors of projects in the works include a self-driving car.
“I think they will have a next big thing,” analyst Blau said.
“But the future of the company will rely on smaller innovation. And there is nothing wrong with that kind of a business.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Technology drives economic, social change in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI Saudi Arabia hopes its plan to bring a further 1 3 million women into the workforce by 2030...

Profit-taking hits Saudi stock market

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI fell 0 8 percent to 7 139 points on Sunday Profit taking...

China is confident economy grew 6.7% in 2016

SHANGHAI China is confident to have reached an economic growth of 6 7 percent in 2016 within a...

UAE spearheads Mideast demand for toys

DUBAI The United Arab Emirates UAE is riding high in the Middle East toy sector with the retail...

Solid Christmas for UK supermarkets before uncertain 2017

LONDON Britain s three quoted major supermarkets are expected to report this week that they...

‘Dubai of Africa’ suffers from construction slump

LAGOS With frozen cranes deserted construction sites and empty buildings Lagos is suffering a...

US may open federal waters in Pacific to fish farming

HONOLULU As traditional commercial fishing is threatening fish populations worldwide US officials...

New policies could take weight off Fed: Powell

CHICAGO A push by Washington for more business friendly regulation and fiscal support for the...

Fortune hunters flock to Madagascar’s sapphire mines

BETSINEFE Madagascar The dusty figure is lowered slowly into the ground like a bucket into a well...

Lobster prices high as catch drops, China imports climb

PORTLAND Maine Lobster lovers are used to adjusting to high prices but this winter they are...

Evolution of US job market under Obama

WASHINGTON When US President Barack Obama took office in January 2009 in the midst of the Great...

UNEECO to showcase electronic security solutions

UNEECO Bahrain s leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic communications and safety...

Dubai Trade’s training programs boon for logistics professionals

Dubai Trade a single window for cross border trade and a DP World company recently celebrated the...

Mobily continues its special benefits on Wajid postpaid packages

Mobily is continuing its double the benefits offer on the company s Wajid postpaid packages...

DAE appoints senior strategic adviser

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise DAE Ltd has hired Bertrand Grabowski as a senior strategic adviser...

Shaikhani Group achieves 7% business growth in 2016

Dubai based property developer Shaikhani Group has handed over 224 units in 2016 a somewhat...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

SoftBank’s $100bn vision a Marshall Plan for the digital age

You run out of superlatives when you consider the Vision Fund the tech investment vehicle...

Meet the Kuwaiti who spent $50k on Apple gadgets

JEDDAH Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone exactly 10 years ago and one Apple super fan will be...

Arab ‘Appleholics’ celebrate as iPhone turns 10

JEDDAH The iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday and for so called Appleholics in the Arab...

Oulaya ooh lala!

LOS ANGELES Divines the powerful film by French Moroccan director Houda Benyamina is in the race...

Worldwide praise for Saudi cop as Daesh shootout video goes global

JEDDAH The brave police officer who shot and killed two Daesh linked terrorists has been hailed...

KSrelief distributes aid inside Syria

RIYADH King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief has started distributing food...

6th Gulf Education Conference to launch in Jeddah

JEDDAH The sixth Gulf Education Conference and Exhibition will be held in Jeddah on Feb 22 23 at...

Top German official to discuss regional issues during visit

RIYADH Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser the German director general for political affairs in Africa...

Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

JOHANNESBURG South Africa s ruling African National Congress ANC needs to end infighting and...

Streets of Ivory Coast cities calm after soldier mutiny

ABIDJAN The streets of Ivory Coast s second largest city Bouake were calm and the military...

Seychelles’ founding president Mancham dies

VICTORIA Seychelles founding president James Mancham who spent only a year in office before being...

‘Foreigner’ in pro-Daesh group slain in Philippines

MANILA Police have killed a foreign militant during a skirmish with a pro Daesh group in the...

The difference between Iraq’s Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Al-Sahwa

International organizations have reiterated that the Shiite Al Hashd Al Shaabi or People s...

Sectarian cleansing rears its ugly face again in Iraq

Sunnis were grabbed in the streets or dragged from their homes and instantly killed In the first...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign three bilateral agreements

RIYADH King Salman on Sunday hosted official talks with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou at Al...