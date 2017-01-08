  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UK will have ‘control over borders’ after Brexit

World

UK will have ‘control over borders’ after Brexit

AFP |

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May is interviewed by Sophy Ridge on Sky News. (REUTERS)

London: Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday insisted that Britain will have “control over our borders” after Brexit, suggesting she would be prepared to quit Europe’s trading zone to achieve it.
“The referendum vote was a vote for us to... bring control into our immigration system. I’m clear that is part of what we need to deliver,” she told Sky News in an interview.
“We will be able to have control over our borders, of our laws.”
German leader Angela Merkel has warned Britain will not be able to remain in the EU’s single market while “cherry picking” the terms — including over the free movement of labor — and May on Sunday appeared to suggest she would be willing to quit the trade zone.
“Often people talk in terms of, somehow we’re leaving the EU but we still want to keep bits of membership of the EU,” she said.
“We’re leaving, we’re coming out, we’re not going to be a member of the EU any longer.”
May has come under increasing pressure to reveal more detailed plans about her Brexit strategy, and promised to do so during a series of speeches in “the coming weeks.”
“When people voted in the referendum on the 23rd of June, they voted to leave the European Union, but they also voted for change and this year, 2017, is the year in which we start to make that happen,” she told Sky News.
The prime minister, who took power after David Cameron resigned in the wake of the Brexit vote, stressed that Britain could still secure favorable access for businesses trading within the EU, although critics warn that negotiations will be fraught and complex.
“We will be working to get the best possible deal in the trading relationship with the EU,” she said.
She also rejected last week’s parting shot delivered by Ivan Rogers, Britain’s outgoing top EU ambassador, that the government didn’t have a clear plan.
May said her “thinking on this isn’t muddled at all” and accused the previous administration of not preparing a strategy in case of Brexit.
May has vowed to activate Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, triggering a two-year period in which Britain will negotiate its departure from the EU, by the end of March.
If no deal is reached, Britain will automatically leave the EU’s institutions, with reciprocal tariffs likely placed on businesses in the UK and the EU.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump accepts US intelligence on Russia hacking, top aide says

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump accepts the US intelligence community s conclusion that...

Thousands evacuated as storm hits southern Philippines

MANILA About 6 000 people were evacuated from their homes as a tropical storm hit the southern...

Florida shooting suspect could face death penalty

MIAMI United States The US authorities have charged the Iraq war vet accused of fatally shooting...

Travelers lose 25,000 items in Florida airport rampage

FORT LAUDERDALE Florida Dan and Janice Kovacs and their two children were passing through airport...

Israel apologizes over threats to ‘take down’ UK minister

LONDON The Israeli embassy in London sought to head off a diplomatic storm Sunday apologizing...

Obama heads to Chicago for farewell speech

CHICAGO Barack Obama travels to Chicago for his farewell speech Tuesday returning to the town...

Pakistan law allowing secret military terror courts expires

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani law allowing secret military courts to try civilians on terror charges...

A look at other deadly attacks at US airports

A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport...

Florida airport reopens after five shot dead

MIAMI Florida s Fort Lauderdale International Airport was open again Saturday after a shooting...

Anarchists threaten to disrupt Trump inauguration, police say ready

WASHINGTON Anarchist groups have threatened to shut down Republican Donald Trump s swearing in as...

Concerns over dumping Obamacare growing among GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON Republicans are increasingly jittery over rushing to demolish much of President Barack...

Trump picks Dan Coats for intelligence director

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump on Saturday formally announced former Indiana Senator Dan...

Germany’s vice chancellor wants ultraconservative preachers expelled

BERLIN Mosques in Germany run by ultra conservative hardliners must be banned their communities...

US officials not ruling out ‘terrorism’ in Florida airport shooting

MIAMI United States The US authorities are not ruling out the terrorism angle as a potential...

Akufo-Addo takes oath as Ghana’s new president

ACCRA Nana Akufo Addo was sworn in as Ghana s new president on Saturday promising to stamp out...

Penn State abuse scandal costs approach a quarter-billion

HARRISBURG Pennsylvania Penn State s costs related to the Jerry Sandusky scandal are approaching...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Kim breaks silence on Paris heist

NEW YORK A tearful Kim Kardashian West broke her silence on her Paris robbery in a new teaser for...

Dimitrov stuns Nishikori to win Brisbane final

BRISBANE Bulgaria s Grigor Dimitrov won his first title in over two years when he upset world...

Agut beats Medvedev to win Chennai Open

CHENNAI India Number two seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain humbled Daniil Medvedev with a...

Aussies need to bat for long periods in India, says Lehmann

SYDNEY Coach Darren Lehmann said Australia s batsmen will have to be prepared to bat for long...

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 27 runs in 3rd T20

MOUNT MAUNGANUI New Zealand Corey Anderson made an unbeaten 94 from 41 balls and shared a 124 run...

Thomas takes 2-shot lead over Matsuyama in Kapalua

KAPALUA Hawaii Justin Thomas who as a skinny kid in Kentucky had to hit driver to reach a par 3...

Kristoffersen leads foggy 1st run of World Cup slalom

ADELBODEN Switzerland Henrik Kristoffersen was helped by early sunshine to lead a foggy first run...

Gatecrasher Shiffrin glides to Maribor slalom

MARIBOR Slovenia US star Mikaela Shiffin did not let skiing over a broken gate in the opening run...

Wild-card entry Bouchard wins 1st-round match at Sydney

SYDNEY Eugenie Bouchard made the most of her wild card entry to the Sydney International beating...

Bulls rally to beat Raptors behind Butler’s 42 points

CHICAGO Chicago forward Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the Bulls rallied from a 19 point...

Lions drop 9th straight in playoffs, fall 26-6 to Seahawks

SEATTLE A season that appeared so promising a month ago ended with an offensive whimper for the...

Thunder’s Westbrook notches 17th triple-double of season

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook s 17th triple double of the season put him one short of his total...

UNEECO to showcase electronic security solutions

UNEECO Bahrain s leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic communications and safety...

Dubai Trade’s training programs boon for logistics professionals

Dubai Trade a single window for cross border trade and a DP World company recently celebrated the...

Mobily continues its special benefits on Wajid postpaid packages

Mobily is continuing its double the benefits offer on the company s Wajid postpaid packages...