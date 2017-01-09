  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Top German official to discuss regional issues during visit

Saudi Arabia

Top German official to discuss regional issues during visit

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr |

RIYADH: Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser, the German director general for political affairs in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Near and Middle East, is set to visit the Kingdom on Monday to hold talks with Saudi officials.
Ambassador Sparwasser is also the special representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan.
German Embassy Charge d’Affaires Michael Ohnmacht told Arab News on Sunday that Sparwasser’s visit will “make the political positions of Germany and Saudi Arabia on political issues even more close.”
He said the talks in the Saudi capital between Sparwasser and her Saudi counterparts will be centered on the current political developments in the Middle East and North Africa, with a special focus on the Syrian and Yemeni crises.
Ohnmacht added that Sparwasser “will also exchange with her Saudi counterparts on the current challenges in the larger Middle East and on bilateral relations.”
He said that Sparwasser will meet with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy and Planning.
Sparwasser will also hold meetings with GCC Assistant Secretary General Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg on the future of security in the Middle East and ways to solve the current crises gripping the region, including the situation in Syria.
She is also expected to visit the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue and the newly opened Goethe Institute, the German language center in Umm Al-Hammam and explore the possibilities of strengthening the cultural ties between Germany and Saudi Arabia.
For the past two years, Germany was the guest country at the Al-Janadriyah Festival near Riyadh, which is celebrated annually.
Ohnmacht said that the visit shows that Germany and Saudi Arabia have been coordinating with each other on important regional issues.
The German diplomat said that he expects the visit of the German Foreign Office political director will further strengthen the relations between Germany and Saudi Arabia, including in the trade sector.
The official bilateral trade balance between the two countries stood at 11 billion euros in 2014 and has been growing. Germany is one of the leading trade partners of Saudi Arabia.
Ohnmacht added that Sparwasser is conducting the visit in the framework of a tour of the Gulf countries and that the latter will also hold similar talks in the United Arab Emirates.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Worldwide praise for Saudi cop as Daesh shootout video goes global

JEDDAH The brave police officer who shot and killed two Daesh linked terrorists has been hailed...

KSrelief distributes aid inside Syria

RIYADH King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief has started distributing food...

6th Gulf Education Conference to launch in Jeddah

JEDDAH The sixth Gulf Education Conference and Exhibition will be held in Jeddah on Feb 22 23 at...

Saudi Arabia, Niger sign three bilateral agreements

RIYADH King Salman on Sunday hosted official talks with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou at Al...

New guide sheds light on ‘citizens account program’

RIYADH A guide has been issued explaining Saudi Arabia s citizens account program which will be...

Major EU-GCC meeting in Riyadh today

RIYADH A high profile business forum co hosted by the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council GCC and...

Egyptian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh

RIYADH Conjoined twins Mina and Mai arrived from Egypt at King Khaled International Airport in...

Terrorist ‘wore women’s clothing’ in previous escape bid

RIYADH One of the two terrorists killed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday had previously wore women s...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey working closely to combat terrorism

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey whose top leadership strongly condemned the deadly Istanbul terror...

‘Paperless’ courts launched to boost efficiency

RIYADH A paperless court project was launched by Minister of Justice Walid Al Samaani during his...

Riyadh court jails Saudi terror supporter

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Saudi to seven and a half years in prison...

Prince Saud: Media should be accurate, moral and humane

DAMMAM Prince Saud bin Naif the Eastern Province governor has stressed the need for media to be...

Training corporation expands tourism programs

RIYADH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC has announced the expansion of its...

Top Dutch universities invited to participate in Riyadh expo

RIYADH The Embassy of the Netherlands has started preparing for the 7th International Exhibition...

Saudi security eliminates ‘most-wanted’ Daesh terrorists

JEDDAH Two terrorists were killed on Saturday after a shootout with Saudi security forces in a...

Riyadh move to increase Haj numbers welcomed

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s move to increase Haj quotas this year has been welcomed after the number of...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Palestinian plows truck into Israeli soldiers, four dead

JERUSALEM A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade...

Rafsanjani: Iran leader whose life mirrored nation’s

TEHRAN Iran s former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani s death on Sunday ended a decades long...

Arab ‘Appleholics’ celebrate as iPhone turns 10

JEDDAH The iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday and for so called Appleholics in the Arab...

Graham urges Trump to defend democracy with Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON A top Senate Republican is urging President elect Donald Trump to defend democracy in...

Obama says he underestimated impact of Russian hacking

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Sunday admitted that he underestimated the impact...

SoftBank’s $100bn vision a Marshall Plan for the digital age

You run out of superlatives when you consider the Vision Fund the tech investment vehicle...

Meet the Kuwaiti who spent $50k on Apple gadgets

JEDDAH Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone exactly 10 years ago and one Apple super fan will be...

Oulaya ooh lala!

LOS ANGELES Divines the powerful film by French Moroccan director Houda Benyamina is in the race...

Worldwide praise for Saudi cop as Daesh shootout video goes global

JEDDAH The brave police officer who shot and killed two Daesh linked terrorists has been hailed...

KSrelief distributes aid inside Syria

RIYADH King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief has started distributing food...

6th Gulf Education Conference to launch in Jeddah

JEDDAH The sixth Gulf Education Conference and Exhibition will be held in Jeddah on Feb 22 23 at...

Top German official to discuss regional issues during visit

RIYADH Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser the German director general for political affairs in Africa...

Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

JOHANNESBURG South Africa s ruling African National Congress ANC needs to end infighting and...

Streets of Ivory Coast cities calm after soldier mutiny

ABIDJAN The streets of Ivory Coast s second largest city Bouake were calm and the military...

Seychelles’ founding president Mancham dies

VICTORIA Seychelles founding president James Mancham who spent only a year in office before being...