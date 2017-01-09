Top German official to discuss regional issues during visit

RIYADH: Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser, the German director general for political affairs in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Near and Middle East, is set to visit the Kingdom on Monday to hold talks with Saudi officials.

Ambassador Sparwasser is also the special representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

German Embassy Charge d’Affaires Michael Ohnmacht told Arab News on Sunday that Sparwasser’s visit will “make the political positions of Germany and Saudi Arabia on political issues even more close.”

He said the talks in the Saudi capital between Sparwasser and her Saudi counterparts will be centered on the current political developments in the Middle East and North Africa, with a special focus on the Syrian and Yemeni crises.

Ohnmacht added that Sparwasser “will also exchange with her Saudi counterparts on the current challenges in the larger Middle East and on bilateral relations.”

He said that Sparwasser will meet with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy and Planning.

Sparwasser will also hold meetings with GCC Assistant Secretary General Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg on the future of security in the Middle East and ways to solve the current crises gripping the region, including the situation in Syria.

She is also expected to visit the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue and the newly opened Goethe Institute, the German language center in Umm Al-Hammam and explore the possibilities of strengthening the cultural ties between Germany and Saudi Arabia.

For the past two years, Germany was the guest country at the Al-Janadriyah Festival near Riyadh, which is celebrated annually.

Ohnmacht said that the visit shows that Germany and Saudi Arabia have been coordinating with each other on important regional issues.

The German diplomat said that he expects the visit of the German Foreign Office political director will further strengthen the relations between Germany and Saudi Arabia, including in the trade sector.

The official bilateral trade balance between the two countries stood at 11 billion euros in 2014 and has been growing. Germany is one of the leading trade partners of Saudi Arabia.

Ohnmacht added that Sparwasser is conducting the visit in the framework of a tour of the Gulf countries and that the latter will also hold similar talks in the United Arab Emirates.