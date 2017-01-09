KSrelief distributes aid inside Syria

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has started distributing food baskets in two refugee camps in Syria’s Idlib province.

The aid is being distributed in the Kamouna camp near Sarmada, and another refugee camp in the northern countryside.

Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the Royal Court and general supervisor of KSrelief, said in a press statement that the center began the aid distribution through a Turkish relief organization in accordance with an executive program agreed between the two parties.

The program includes distributing more than 133,000 food baskets to benefit 800,000 Syrians in four provinces — Idlib, Aleppo, Hama and Latakia — under the supervision of the specialized team at the center.

Al-Rabeeah pointed out that the center will implement urgent executive programs during the next few days to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people in response to the directives of King Salman.

He noted that these operations will be carried out by specialists from the center, currently residing at the border areas, and in cooperation with UN organizations and regional partners.

In related news, the Saudi National Campaign to support the Syrian refugees continued sending its relief to people who fled Aleppo, as a way to help them receive the basic relief materials at the Turkish border area of Bab Al-Hawa.

Since the beginning of the bloody incidents in Aleppo, the bureau of the Saudi National Campaign in Turkey has started the process of coordination with the official Turkish authorities, particularly with regard to the displaced Syrians there, who are in great need of such assistance.

Two convoys, each with 30 trucks, have been delivered already, whereas work continues to send off a third so as to cover the largest possible number of Syrian displaced people in the camps and Turkish border areas.

The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, said that the work is ongoing to secure the entry of aid inside Syria during the winter, to help ease the suffering of the people there, under the directives of King Salman.

He pointed out that the campaign has delivered 400,000 jackets, 176,000 large blankets, 188,000 baby blankets, 288,000 winter suits, 144,000 pullovers and 172,000 women’s scarfs to distribute to the displaced Syrians.

Al-Samhan said work is also ongoing to push the aid into northern Syria to cover those displaced from Aleppo, Idlib and their suburbs.