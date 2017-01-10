Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

RIYADH: Al-Eqtisadiah daily launched its new website Monday, focusing on business issues and capital markets at local, Arab and global levels.

The newspaper plans to reinforce its business-oriented focus with follow-ups of relevant news, along with reports, articles and in-depth analysis.

The new drive comes under the plans of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) to develop the digital operations of its publications, in a bid to boost its position regionally and globally to cope with the rapid changes in electronic media.

Al-Eqtisadiah’s new website mainly concerns a change in content, boosting its position as a key reference for financial and business sectors, economists, general readers, and regular followers of the paper.

Through the new site, the newspaper plans to provide integrated content on the economy and capital markets supported by indexes, graphics, infographics and motion graphics, adopting new and latest technologies in the area of digital media.

The digital service will be subject to continuous development, with a new application launched after nearly 10 days.

Global indicators for spontaneous prices of oil, shares, currencies and metals will be launched next February.