  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

Media

Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: Al-Eqtisadiah daily launched its new website Monday, focusing on business issues and capital markets at local, Arab and global levels.
The newspaper plans to reinforce its business-oriented focus with follow-ups of relevant news, along with reports, articles and in-depth analysis.
The new drive comes under the plans of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) to develop the digital operations of its publications, in a bid to boost its position regionally and globally to cope with the rapid changes in electronic media.
Al-Eqtisadiah’s new website mainly concerns a change in content, boosting its position as a key reference for financial and business sectors, economists, general readers, and regular followers of the paper.
Through the new site, the newspaper plans to provide integrated content on the economy and capital markets supported by indexes, graphics, infographics and motion graphics, adopting new and latest technologies in the area of digital media.
The digital service will be subject to continuous development, with a new application launched after nearly 10 days.
Global indicators for spontaneous prices of oil, shares, currencies and metals will be launched next February.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Media

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Going online to engage and persuade

WASHINGTON When US President Barack Obama called on world leaders at the UN to do more for the...

BBC divides opinion with Daesh comedy sketch

Heard the one about the Daesh bride As jokes go it does not sound like one with a particularly...

Saudi female TV presenter and journalist publishes novel

Saudi TV presenter and journalist Maysaa Al Amoudi has recently published her first novel Mimoza...

Apple pulls New York Times app in China after government request

NEW YORK Apple Inc has removed the New York Times Co s news apps from its app store in China...

South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

COPENHAGEN Denmark A judge in Denmark said Wednesday she is strongly considering taking legal...

Syrian star turned pizza boy dreaming of Hollywood ending

LOS ANGELES It s an all too familiar Hollywood story the out of work actor eking out an existence...

As lights go out at As-Safir, dark times ahead for Lebanese press

If 2017 is any omen for the Lebanese print journalism industry it is one of an existential crisis...

The Queen is not dead, but fake news is very much alive

JEDDAH Reports of Queen Elizabeth II s death were greatly exaggerated and then all the more so...

Mideast advertising: Bleak forecast, but brighter end to 2017

JEDDAH Not even advertisers can sell 2016 as a good year and their commercial outlook for the...

New Olympics TV broadcaster promises year-round buzz

LONDON Fans of the Olympics can expect the spirit of the Games to remain aflame all year round...

North American movie box office sets record in 2016

NEW YORK The North American movie box office raked in 11 4 billion in 2016 making it the highest...

Region’s top 50 business CEOs receive MENAA Awards

DUBAI Over 50 top business leaders were honored at the Middle East North Africa Asia MENAA Awards...

Website for Brazil’s President Temer hacked

SAO PAULO A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked plastered with messages calling...

WSJ says Turkey detains reporter for three days

ANKARA Turkey detained a staff journalist for The Wall Street Journal for almost three days...

China state broadcaster rebrands in international push

BEIJING State broadcaster Central China Television has rebranded its international networks and...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Going online to engage and persuade

WASHINGTON When US President Barack Obama called on world leaders at the UN to do more for the...

Al-Eqtisadiah launches new website

RIYADH Al Eqtisadiah daily launched its new website Monday focusing on business issues and...

Turkish Parliament to debate greater powers for president

ANKARA Turkey s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...

Erdogan sees better ties with US under Trump

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...

Pope condemns radical terror as ‘homicidal madness’

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis condemned radical violence as homicidal madness on Monday and said...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

Russia’s interests and Iran’s regional project

Russia appears as a mighty pioneering power today as it brokers Syria s future with new...

Assad set to complete 4-year term in office

Amid negotiations to reach a political solution to end the Syrian war Russia and Iran insist that...

Is Lebanon really secure?

Lebanese newspapers have over the past two weeks extensively published reports of local security...

Only one democratic state is possible in Palestine and Israel

The subject of a Palestinian state has been paramount long before Dec 28 when US Secretary of...

Sunni fears will not end with Mosul’s liberation

Iraq s efforts to liberate the majority Sunni population of the country s second largest city...

Oil slips on concerns US production is rising

LONDON Oil fell 2 percent on Monday as signs of growing US production outweighed optimism that...

Turkish lira hits record low, EM stocks slip

LONDON The Turkish lira hit record lows against the dollar on Monday as expectations of faster...

Saudi stock market extends losses

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI lost a further 0 8 percent on Monday taking its losses...