Last updated: 31 sec ago

  Elimination of terror by Saudi security forces lauded by Cabinet

Saudi Arabia

Elimination of terror by Saudi security forces lauded by Cabinet

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman here on Monday, commended the significant achievements by the security agencies on the domestic front and at the borders in the fight against terrorism.
The Cabinet also appreciated the role of security officials to monitor and eliminate terror elements, defend the homeland's borders, work to foil any attempts to target the security and stability of the country.
Notably, security forces in Riyadh killed two militant masterminds in a preemptive strike on Saturday after a shootout at a villa in Al-Yasmeen district.
The Cabinet also expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the armed attack against a prison in Bahrain, which resulted in the killing of a soldier and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Bahrain for its fight against militants and for its security and the safety of its people.
The Cabinet was also briefed on the latest developments at regional and international levels including appreciation expressed by the secretary-general of International Civil Defense Organization on the efforts of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) to achieve international peace and security, coping with crises and disasters, and the organization’s pursuit to localize cooperation and enhance joint programs with the NAUSS.
The Cabinet also praised efforts exerted by Mujahedeen management in foiling attempts to smuggle drugs in Jizan region and their role in eliminating drug smuggling and trafficking as well as the arrest of the corrupted persons.
Furthermore, the Cabinet appreciated King Salman’s directives to increase the number of domestic and foreign pilgrims which comes as an extension of the care given by the King in serving Islam and Muslims and facilitating performance of Haj rituals from the arrival of Hajis and their departure from the Kingdom.
Later, the Cabinet approved several decisions including the Cabinet authorizing the finance minister or whom he authorizes, to sign a draft agreement between the Kingdom and Hong Kong to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion on income tax and annexed draft protocol.
The Cabinet also authorized the president of Board of Grievances or whom he authorizes, to discuss with the Sudanese government an agreement between the Saudi Board of Grievances and Sudanese Board of Public Grievances for cooperation in the area of administrative judiciary.
Moreover, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of the minister of finance to the membership of the National Center of Assessment of Performance of Public Agencies.

