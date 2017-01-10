New project aims to turn Taif into an Arab summer resort

MAKKAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah and adviser to the king, recently directed government agencies and representatives of the city of Taif to start implementing development projects to enhance tourism.

Prince Khaled described the new Taif project as massive that aims to provide a real opportunity in enhancing tourism in the city, and be a model of development. The success of the project will not be achieved unless all relevant authorities contribute and put in all their efforts into the project and ensure its completion on time.

The governor said the Taif project is based on scientific grounds and that the completion of the project will announce to the world that the Kingdom is keen on increasing its business.

Prince Khaled directed the formation of a working team to begin the infrastructure implementation of the project. He appointed Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Mokhrij, mayor of Taif, the director of the project. There will also be a developmental integration center established in Makkah governorate under the supervision of Saad bin Mohammed Mariq, adviser to the governor.

He also ordered that a team be created with the aim of uniting the efforts of authorities to begin infrastructure projects and help in complete the project according to a specific timetable.

Agencies pledged their services to complete the Taif development project on time, which includes the new Taif international airport, the development of the tourism hub valley of Shifa and Al-Hada, the historic city center of Taif, Souk Okaz City and rehabilitation of archaeological sites.

The plan is to turn Taif into an Arab summer resort with developed technologies.