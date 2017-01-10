  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

World

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

Agence France Presse |

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of of President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, widely credited as the brains who got the Republican elected, will be named a senior White House adviser despite a host of legal and ethical concerns, US media reported Monday.
If confirmed, the baby-faced real estate developer and magazine publisher married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and who turns 36 on Tuesday, will become the youngest senior adviser in the incoming administration.
The Trump team did not respond to a request to comment but his lawyer said that Kushner would resign as CEO at the New York-based Kushner Companies and “divest substantial assets in accordance with federal guidelines.”
“Mr Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take,” said Jamie Gorelick, a partner at firm WilmerHale and a former deputy attorney general under president Bill Clinton, in a statement.
Kushner, his wife and three children have also reportedly settled on a home in the same upscale Washington neighborhood where outgoing President Barack Obama will live as his youngest daughter finishes high school.
The expected appointment was reported two days before Trump is set to give his first news conference since the November election, called to detail plans for his own company and potential conflicts of interest while in the White House.
Fiercely loyal and discreet to a fault, Kushner has been a permanent fixture by his 70-year-old father-in-law’s side, proving himself one of Trump’s most trusted advisers despite his lack of political experience.
Such is his influence that transition officials told the Obama White House that foreign policy matters that need to be brought to the president-elect’s attention should be relayed through Kushner, the New York Times reported.
The president-elect told the New York Times in November that his son-in-law, an Orthodox Jew, was so talented that he could help “do peace in the Middle East” and would play a central role in dealings with Israel.
“Every president I’ve ever known has one or two people he intuitively and structurally trusts,” former secretary of state Henry Kissinger told Forbes late last year. “I think Jared might be that person,” he added.
The real estate developer was credited with masterminding a data-driven campaign that focused on message tailoring and what Forbes called sentiment manipulation and machine learning in the quest for electoral victory.
But nepotism laws raise such serious conflict of interest questions that Kushner has already hired a legal team to help him navigate.
The New York Times this weekend spotlighted what it called the “ethical thicket” that Kushner would have to navigate while advising his father-in-law on policy that could affect his business holdings.
Under his leadership, real estate group Kushner Companies has completed more than $14 billion in transactions and $7 billion in acquisitions since 2007, according to its website.
With his brother he also co-founded an investment company, is an active investor in technology companies and sits on the boards of several start-ups, as well as the left-leaning Democrat mayor of New York’s broadband taskforce.
A federal nepotism law, passed after then-president John F. Kennedy appointed his brother as attorney general, prohibits any president from hiring a relative.
But Trump advisers have in the past indicated there would be more leeway for a White House rather than cabinet-level job.
In stark contrast to his father-in-law, Kushner shuns the limelight and rarely speaks to the media. But in other ways his life story is similar to Trump’s.
Like Trump, he took over the family real estate business and shifted its focus to Manhattan. Forbes estimates that Kushner, his brother and parents have a fortune worth at least $1.8 billion.
A child of privilege, he grew up in a family of Democrat donors in New Jersey, before studying at Harvard and New York University.
He was still a student when fellow Trump aide Chris Christie, then a US attorney, jailed his father for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.
Kushner picked up the pieces and took up the reins of the family business. Ten years ago he also added The New York Observer lifestyle newspaper to his portfolio and revived its fortunes by taking it online.
So fierce is his loyalty that Kushner has repeatedly defended Trump against accusations of anti-Semitism, publishing an op-ed last July that referenced his Holocaust survivor family.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

SYDNEY A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

MOSCOW Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount...

Conflict risk will increase over 5 years to unprecedented levels: US intel report

WASHINGTON The risk of conflicts between and within nations will increase over the next five...

Pope condemns radical terror as ‘homicidal madness’

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis condemned radical violence as homicidal madness on Monday and said...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Monday test fired its first submarine launched cruise missile capable of...

Merkel says no ‘cherry picking’ for Britain in Brexit talks

BERLIN The European Union must consider limiting Britain s access to its market if London fails...

Italy’s 5-Star breaks ties with UKIP in EU parliament, joins Liberals

ROME Italy s anti establishment 5 Star Movement voted on Monday to cut its ties with the anti EU...

Pakistan lawmakers call for investigation into disappeared activists

ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition lawmakers on Monday called for an investigation into the...

Lithuania scraps data center over Russian hacking fears

VILNIUS Lithuania NATO member Lithuania has blocked plans to build the Baltic state s largest...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

SYDNEY A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

MOSCOW Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount...

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

NEW YORK Donald Trump s son in law Jared Kushner widely credited as the brains who got the...

Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

BEIRUT A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as...

Iraqi special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

MOSUL Iraqi special forces made further advances against Daesh in Mosul on Monday pushing...

Mourners pay respects to icon of moderation — Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Mourners from all walks of life in Iran from the country s president to passersby on the...

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Kingdom on maiden tour to cement ties with the Gulf

RIYADH Lebanese President Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday night on a two day visit met King...

644,000 Captagon pills seized in Madinah, Al-Qassim

JEDDAH Anti narcotics forces in Madinah foiled the smuggling of 623 000 Captagon pills The drug...

In peace there can be prosperity and sustainable future — EU commissioner

RIYADH EU Commissioner Violetta Bulc said here Monday that old recurring conflicts need...

Kingdom, Djibouti to exchange legal expertise

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have agreed to coordinate and exchange expertise on judicial...