  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

World

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in this file photo. (AFP)

MOSCOW: Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount to a witch-hunt, the Kremlin said on Monday, in its first reaction to the release of a US intelligence report on the alleged Russian operation.
The report, a redacted version of which was released publicly last week, alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyber campaign aimed at helping Trump beat his rival Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no new evidence had been produced to show that Russian officials was involved.
“We are observing a serious fatigue with these accusations,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “It truly is reminiscent of a witch-hunt.”
His words echoed a phrase used by Trump himself, who was quoted as saying in an interview with the New York Times newspaper on Friday that the storm over Russian hacking was a “political witch hunt.”
Peskov, commenting on the US intelligence report, said: “You know, that version of the report that was made public added no substance whatsoever that we can comment on.”
“Groundless accusations which are not supported by anything are being rehearsed in an amateurish, unprofessional way. We don’t know what information they are actually relying on.”
Asked if Putin himself had read a translation of the report, Peskov said there was nothing in the document “that’s worth reading in detail.”
But Peskov said the Kremlin’s position, as in the past, is that it categorically rules out that any Russian official could have been involved in hacking related to the 2016 US presidential election.
Both Trump and Putin have said that they want to restore US-Russian relations, and the Kremlin spokesman indicated that Moscow was looking beyond the hacking row and ahead to the new administration.
Peskov said there had been witch-hunts in the past in US history, but those periods came to an end when what he described as more sober leaders took charge.
Peskov said that once Trump had been inaugurated on Jan. 20, work would begin on finding a date for a first meeting between the Russian and US leaders.
“If some kind of contacts will be planned, then they will be planned extremely painstakingly, carefully, especially since we are talking about contacts following a very tense period in our relations,” he said, referring to disputes between the Kremlin and the Obama administration.
Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that Trump indeed has accepted that Russia was responsible for the hacking, which targeted the Democratic National Committee and a top aide to Hillary.
“He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign,” Priebus said in an appearance on a Sunday television news show.
Beginning Tuesday, the Senate will hold its first confirmation hearings. Senators will scrutinize one of their own, Alabama’s Jeff Sessions, who’s been nominated to be attorney general, and also will have a hearing on Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s choice for homeland security secretary.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

SYDNEY A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

NEW YORK Donald Trump s son in law Jared Kushner widely credited as the brains who got the...

Conflict risk will increase over 5 years to unprecedented levels: US intel report

WASHINGTON The risk of conflicts between and within nations will increase over the next five...

Pope condemns radical terror as ‘homicidal madness’

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis condemned radical violence as homicidal madness on Monday and said...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Monday test fired its first submarine launched cruise missile capable of...

Merkel says no ‘cherry picking’ for Britain in Brexit talks

BERLIN The European Union must consider limiting Britain s access to its market if London fails...

Italy’s 5-Star breaks ties with UKIP in EU parliament, joins Liberals

ROME Italy s anti establishment 5 Star Movement voted on Monday to cut its ties with the anti EU...

Pakistan lawmakers call for investigation into disappeared activists

ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition lawmakers on Monday called for an investigation into the...

Lithuania scraps data center over Russian hacking fears

VILNIUS Lithuania NATO member Lithuania has blocked plans to build the Baltic state s largest...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

SYDNEY A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

MOSCOW Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount...

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

NEW YORK Donald Trump s son in law Jared Kushner widely credited as the brains who got the...

Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

BEIRUT A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as...

Iraqi special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

MOSUL Iraqi special forces made further advances against Daesh in Mosul on Monday pushing...

Mourners pay respects to icon of moderation — Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Mourners from all walks of life in Iran from the country s president to passersby on the...

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Kingdom on maiden tour to cement ties with the Gulf

RIYADH Lebanese President Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday night on a two day visit met King...

644,000 Captagon pills seized in Madinah, Al-Qassim

JEDDAH Anti narcotics forces in Madinah foiled the smuggling of 623 000 Captagon pills The drug...

In peace there can be prosperity and sustainable future — EU commissioner

RIYADH EU Commissioner Violetta Bulc said here Monday that old recurring conflicts need...

Kingdom, Djibouti to exchange legal expertise

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have agreed to coordinate and exchange expertise on judicial...