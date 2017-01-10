  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

World

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

AFP |

SYDNEY: A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through lucrative oil and gas fields in the Timor Sea is to be torn up, the two sides said Monday.
Dili and Canberra have been in dispute over the issue for a decade with the matter last year taken to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.
East Timor has now officially notified its southern neighbor it wants to end the Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea (CMATS), which carves up future revenue from oil and gas reserves in the area.
“The government of Australia has taken note of this wish and recognizes that Timor-Leste has the right to initiate the termination of the treaty,” the two sides said in a joint statement.
“Accordingly, the Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the Timor Sea will cease to be in force as of three months from the date of that notification.”
It did not give an exact date for notification, but added that both governments were committed to negotiating new permanent maritime boundaries.
East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesian occupation in 2002, is impoverished and depends heavily on oil and gas exports.
In 2006, it signed the CMATS treaty with Australia, which covers the vast Greater Sunrise gas field between the two nations, worth billions of dollars.
But Dili has since accused Australia of spying to gain commercial advantage during the 2004 negotiations and demanded the treaty be ripped up.
Until Monday, Australia had argued it was legal, binding and valid.
Dili officially dropped its spying case against Canberra before the UN’s highest International Court of Justice in June 2015 after Australia returned sensitive documents.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

MOSCOW Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount...

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

NEW YORK Donald Trump s son in law Jared Kushner widely credited as the brains who got the...

Conflict risk will increase over 5 years to unprecedented levels: US intel report

WASHINGTON The risk of conflicts between and within nations will increase over the next five...

Pope condemns radical terror as ‘homicidal madness’

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis condemned radical violence as homicidal madness on Monday and said...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

ISLAMABAD Pakistan on Monday test fired its first submarine launched cruise missile capable of...

Merkel says no ‘cherry picking’ for Britain in Brexit talks

BERLIN The European Union must consider limiting Britain s access to its market if London fails...

Italy’s 5-Star breaks ties with UKIP in EU parliament, joins Liberals

ROME Italy s anti establishment 5 Star Movement voted on Monday to cut its ties with the anti EU...

Pakistan lawmakers call for investigation into disappeared activists

ISLAMABAD Pakistani opposition lawmakers on Monday called for an investigation into the...

Lithuania scraps data center over Russian hacking fears

VILNIUS Lithuania NATO member Lithuania has blocked plans to build the Baltic state s largest...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

East Timor, Australia to tear up sea border treaty

SYDNEY A contentious maritime border treaty between East Timor and Australia which cuts through...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

London tube strike hits millions of passengers

LONDON A strike on the London Underground caused major disruption on Monday as almost all...

US hacking allegations ‘reminiscent of a witch-hunt,’ says Russia

MOSCOW Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount...

Trump son-in-law tipped as senior White House adviser

NEW YORK Donald Trump s son in law Jared Kushner widely credited as the brains who got the...

Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

BEIRUT A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as...

Iraqi special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

MOSUL Iraqi special forces made further advances against Daesh in Mosul on Monday pushing...

Mourners pay respects to icon of moderation — Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Mourners from all walks of life in Iran from the country s president to passersby on the...

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Kingdom on maiden tour to cement ties with the Gulf

RIYADH Lebanese President Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday night on a two day visit met King...

644,000 Captagon pills seized in Madinah, Al-Qassim

JEDDAH Anti narcotics forces in Madinah foiled the smuggling of 623 000 Captagon pills The drug...

In peace there can be prosperity and sustainable future — EU commissioner

RIYADH EU Commissioner Violetta Bulc said here Monday that old recurring conflicts need...

Kingdom, Djibouti to exchange legal expertise

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Djibouti have agreed to coordinate and exchange expertise on judicial...