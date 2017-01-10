  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Yahoo to change name, trim board if Verizon deal gets done

Business & Economy

Yahoo to change name, trim board if Verizon deal gets done

Associated Press |

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo’s search engine and web portal back in July. (REUTERS)

SAN FRANCISCO: Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity and cut the size of its board in half if the proposed $4.8 billion sale of its digital services to Verizon Communications goes through.
The company plans to change its name to Altaba Inc. after it turns over its e-mail, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon. CEO Marissa Mayer and four other directors currently on Yahoo’s 10-member board will resign after the planned sale closes.
But the Verizon deal has been jeopardized by Yahoo’s recent discovery of two separate hacking attacks that stole personal information from more than 1 billion user accounts.
In the only change that took effect Monday, Yahoo director Eric Brandt became the company’s chairman. He replaces Maynard Webb, who becomes chairman emeritus until the Verizon deal closes.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Snapchat latest tech firm to pick London despite Brexit

LONDON Messaging app Snapchat said it would make London the home of its international operations...

Apple proved a phone can change the world in just 10 years

SAN FRANCISCO Few people realized it at the time but the world shifted fundamentally a decade ago...

Oil slips on concerns US production is rising

LONDON Oil fell 2 percent on Monday as signs of growing US production outweighed optimism that...

Turkish lira hits record low, EM stocks slip

LONDON The Turkish lira hit record lows against the dollar on Monday as expectations of faster...

Saudi stock market extends losses

DUBAI The Tadawul All Share Index TASI lost a further 0 8 percent on Monday taking its losses...

McDonald’s sells China operations for $2.08 billion

BEIJING US fast food giant McDonald s will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong...

‘Immigration boosts wealth, does not increase inequality’

BRUSSELS Immigration has a generally positive economic impact on receiving countries but the...

Saudi oil, gas sector witnesses 34% hike in online recruitment

JEDDAH The oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed 34 percent increase in online...

Airbus may post 8% rise in 2016 deliveries

PARIS Airbus is set to post an 8 percent rise in deliveries for 2016 beating expectations after a...

Indonesia bars JPMorgan from dollar sukuk issuance

JAKARTA Indonesia has barred US bank JPMorgan Chase Co from submitting an underwriting proposal...

Sterling takes Brexit bashing, dollar regains traction

LONDON Talk of Britain dramatically reworking trade ties with the EU after Brexit sent the pound...

Fiat Chrysler ups the ante as automakers respond to Trump

DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Sunday said it will invest 1 billion to modernize two plants...

US arrests VW executive on fraud charges: Report

WASHINGTON FBI agents have arrested a Volkswagen executive on conspiracy charges in relation to...

Big China bitcoin exchange says no government pressure on outflows

SHANGHAI The head of a major bitcoin exchange in China says few people there use the...

Venezuela boosts minimum wage by 50%

CARACAS Embattled President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday raised the minimum wage by 50 percent in...

Japan’s Takeda to buy US cancer drug maker Ariad

TOKYO Japan s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it would buy cancer drug maker Ariad...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

At least 21 killed Taliban-claimed bombings in Kabul

KABUL Afghanistan At least 21 people were killed and 45 wounded in twin bombings claimed by the...

Morocco bans production and sale of burqas: reports

RABAT Morocco has banned the production and sale of burqa full face Muslim veils apparently for...

Swiss Muslim girls must take swimming classes with boys: Europe court

STRASBOURG France Muslim parents in Switzerland cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed...

Muslim girls must take mixed school swimming classes: Europe court

STRASBOURG France Muslim parents cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school run...

Britain’s Labour backs down on migration to win back Brexit voters

LONDON Britain s main opposition Labour Party will say for the first time on Tuesday it is not...

Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith

ROME Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the...

Mournful Iranians attend funeral of former leader Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Iran Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Tehran on Tuesday beating...

Former German president Roman Herzog dies at age 82

BERLIN Roman Herzog who as German president was a powerful advocate of economic reforms in the...

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Kingdom on maiden tour to cement ties with the Gulf

RIYADH Lebanese President Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday night on a two day visit met King...

Snapchat latest tech firm to pick London despite Brexit

LONDON Messaging app Snapchat said it would make London the home of its international operations...

FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026

ZURICH FIFA says it will expand the World Cup to 48 teams adding 16 extra nations to the 2026...

Powerful undersea quake hits south Philippines, no damage

MANILA A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7 2 struck under the Celebes Sea off the...

Malaysia joy at FIFA goal of the year award

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian football fans were elated Tuesday to wake up to the news that their...

Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce pact

LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement to handle their divorce...

Yahoo to change name, trim board if Verizon deal gets done

SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity and cut the size of its board in half if...