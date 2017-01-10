  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 8 fishermen killed in suspected pirate attack in southern Philippines

World

8 fishermen killed in suspected pirate attack in southern Philippines

Associated Press |

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard, left, approach the almost sunken fishing boat of Filipino fishermen who were killed by suspected pirates in waters near Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Tuesday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

MANILA, Philippines: Eight Filipino fishermen were fatally shot by at least five suspected pirates who boarded their boat in the southern Philippines, officials said Tuesday.
Seven other crewmembers survived the attack Monday night in waters near Zamboanga City by jumping off the boat and swimming away when the attackers began tying up their colleagues, said Commodore Joel Garcia, head of the Philippine Coast Guard.
“According to the initial investigation, (the attackers) were on board a boat and they were all armed,” he said. “They immediately tied up eight of the crewmen, and the seven others were able to jump out and survive.”
Two of the survivors reached land and reported the massacre to a village leader, who alerted the coast guard. Two vessels were sent to the area, and coast guard personnel found the fishing boat floating with eight bodies on board.
Pictures released by the coast guard showed the bodies sprawled on the boat’s bow, with a nylon cord tying the men together by their hands.
The coast guard found the five other survivors floating near Siromon Island, and they were given medical care and taken to the fishing boat’s homeport.
“We are now conducting an investigation with the seven survivors and will find out who are the perpetrators,” Garcia said.
Lt. Commander Alvin Dagalea, commander of the coast guard station in Zamboanga on Mindanao island, said in a telephone interview that the gunmen are believed to be pirates. A military report said other motives being looked into include extortion or a grudge between fishing groups.
Abu Sayyaf militants are suspected of being behind a string of ship hijackings in the southern Philippines. Last week, coast guard and navy units foiled an attempt by suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen to hijack a cargo vessel in nearby Basilan province.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

New UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

NEW YORK UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach to...

Explosion kills at least 9 in Kandahar, wounds visiting UAE envoy

KANDAHAR Afghanistan At least nine people were killed in an explosion in the governor s compound...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

Torture is unlawful and unnecessary, retired US generals tell Trump

WASHINGTON Dozens of retired top military brass have written to President elect Donald Trump...

At least 21 killed Taliban-claimed bombings in Kabul

KABUL Twin Taliban blasts struck near the Afghan parliament in Kabul Tuesday killing at least 21...

Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role, with focus on Mideast

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump has appointed his influential son in law Jared Kushner as a...

Maritime kidnappings at 10-year high: watchdog

KUALA LUMPUR The number of maritime kidnappings hit a ten year high in 2016 with waters off the...

East Timor plans to restart border talks with Australia

CANBERRA Australia East Timor plans to negotiate a larger share of the oil and gas wealth in the...

Swiss Muslim girls must take swimming classes with boys: Europe court

STRASBOURG France Muslim parents in Switzerland cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed...

Britain’s Labour backs down on migration to win back Brexit voters

LONDON Britain s main opposition Labour Party will say for the first time on Tuesday it is not...

Powerful undersea quake hits south Philippines, no damage

MANILA A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7 2 struck under the Celebes Sea off the...

HRW urges Pakistan to investigate bloggers ‘abduction’

ISLAMABAD Human Rights Watch on Tuesday asked Pakistan to urgently investigate the apparent...

Myanmar warns its workers in Malaysia after 5 hacked to death

YANGON KUALA LUMPUR Myanmar said on Monday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in...

Three Indian workers killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Three civilian workers were killed Monday when unidentified militants attacked a...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe

PRAGUE Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend...

China blasts Taiwan leader’s meeting with Cruz

BEIJING China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between US officials and Taiwan s...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

New UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

NEW YORK UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach to...

Morocco bans production and sale of burqas: reports

RABAT Morocco has banned the production and sale of burqa full face Muslim veils apparently for...

Explosion kills at least 9 in Kandahar, wounds visiting UAE envoy

KANDAHAR Afghanistan At least nine people were killed in an explosion in the governor s compound...

Coe’s evidence ‘lacked credibility’: Collins

LONDON World athletics supremo Sebastian Coe is to be asked to appear again before a British...

Croats tune up for Open with Kooyong wins

MELBOURNE Croat pair Ivo Karlovic and Borna Coric both posted victories on Tuesday as the Kooyong...

UAE to invest $163 bn to diversify energy

DUBAI The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday plans to invest 600 billion dirhams 163 billion...

Top-ranked Kerber stunned by Russian teen

SYDNEY Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina put Angelique Kerber s Australian Open preparations in a...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

Pentagon successfully tests micro-drone swarm

WASHINGTON The Pentagon may soon be unleashing a 21st century version of locusts on its...

Torture is unlawful and unnecessary, retired US generals tell Trump

WASHINGTON Dozens of retired top military brass have written to President elect Donald Trump...

US task force urges folic acid for all women of child-bearing age

MIAMI United States Folic acid supplements are recommended for all women who are capable of...

Ryanair soars past Lufthansa as Europe's top airline

FRANKFURT AM MAIN Germany Ryanair has overtaken Lufthansa to become Europe s largest airline by...

Palestinians seek to mobilize Mideast against Trump embassy move

RAMALLAH Palestinian Territories Palestinian leaders on Tuesday called for prayers at mosques...

At least 21 killed Taliban-claimed bombings in Kabul

KABUL Twin Taliban blasts struck near the Afghan parliament in Kabul Tuesday killing at least 21...

Airbus finalizes deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi’s flynas — sources

DUBAI Airbus has finalized an agreement to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi Arabian budget carrier...