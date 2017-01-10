  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Final Iran nuclear talks before Trump takes office

Middle-East

Final Iran nuclear talks before Trump takes office

Simon STURDEE | AFP |

In this file photo dated Oct. 2, 2016, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif answers questions from lawmakers in an open session of parliament in Tehran, explaining the nuclear deal with world powers. (AP file)

VIENNA, Austria: Iran and major world powers met Tuesday to take stock of their 2015 nuclear accord, the future of which is clouded by the imminent inauguration of Donald Trump as US president and the death of a moderate former Iranian president.
Trump, who will be inaugurated on January 20, has vowed to “dismantle” the “disastrous” accord, which saw Iran reduce its atomic activities in order to make any dash to develop nuclear weapons much harder.
The death of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Sunday aged 82 removed a widely respected backer in Iran of the deal at a time when frustration about the slow pace of reciprocal sanctions relief is growing.
Iranian news agency ISNA called his passing a “great loss for the moderates,” describing the ayatollah and president from 1989 to 1997 as “the sheikh of moderation.”
Tuesday’s meeting in Vienna — the city where the hard-fought deal was struck in July 2015 — brought together senior diplomats from Iran and the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
It is the fourth such gathering to review progress implementing the pact since it came into force in January 2016 and was requested by Iran in December after US sanctions legislation was renewed for a decade.
US restrictions under the Iran Sanctions Act targeting mostly Tehran’s oil and gas sectors remain suspended but the Islamic Republic still saw the move as a “violation” of the nuclear deal.
There is also disappointment in Iran that many of the hoped-for economic benefits from the deal have failed to materialize, putting President Hassan Rouhani under pressure ahead of elections in May.
Iran has been able to ramp up its vital oil exports but US sanctions related to non-nuclear issues remain in place, making foreign banks reluctant to handle large transactions with Tehran.
The UN watchdog has said Iran is meeting its side of the bargain, although it has twice inched above agreed ceiling on heavy water, a reactor coolant, and is near to an upper limit on uranium, diplomats say.
But all bets will be off if Trump scraps what he has called “the worst deal ever negotiated.”
Like many fellow Republicans, Trump is deeply suspicious of Iran and he looks set to be a close ally of Israel, widely thought to have nuclear weapons itself and whose government virulently opposed the Iran accord.
Since his stunning election win in November, Trump has stopped short of providing detailed plans on the subject, but his pick to head the CIA, Mike Pompeo, has made his opinions clear.
“I look forward to rolling back this disastrous deal with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Pompeo tweeted the day before his nomination.
However, unilaterally ripping up the agreement might not be so easy, not least because the deal was endorsed by Russia, with whom Trump wants to improve relations, and the rest of the UN Security Council in a resolution.
“The election campaign is one thing, but a new stage when he enters office is another,” Russia’s envoy in Vienna to the UN, Vladimir Voronkov, told Russian news agency TASS.
“Then he (Trump) will get an opportunity to have another look at the document, at how it is implemented to decide his position on it in the future,” Voronkov said.
Arms Control Association analyst Kelsey Davenport said that rather than unilaterally renouncing the deal, a more likely approach by Trump might be to “slowly chip away” at it.
This, Davenport said, could “create an escalatory dynamic that eventually provokes Iran into taking action that leads to the deal’s collapse.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Morocco bans production and sale of burqas: reports

RABAT Morocco has banned the production and sale of burqa full face Muslim veils apparently for...

Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith

ROME Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the...

Mournful Iranians attend funeral of former leader Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Iran Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Tehran on Tuesday beating...

Truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’ at talks

BEIRUT A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as...

Iraqi special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

MOSUL Iraqi special forces made further advances against Daesh in Mosul on Monday pushing...

Mourners pay respects to icon of moderation — Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Mourners from all walks of life in Iran from the country s president to passersby on the...

Turkish Parliament to debate greater powers for president

ANKARA Turkey s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...

Erdogan sees better ties with US under Trump

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...

Morocco’s political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

RABAT Morocco s prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main...

Bahrain court confirms bomb blast death sentences

MANAMA A Bahraini court on Monday upheld death sentences against three people convicted of...

UN’s Palestinian aid agency urges Trump to revive MidEast peace bid

GENEVA Switzerland US President elect Donald Trump and foreign powers should revive the Middle...

Obscure Palestinian group claims Jerusalem truck ramming attack

JERUSALEM An obscure Palestinian group claimed responsibility on Monday for a truck ramming in...

US says Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian vessels

WASHINGTON A US Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast attack vessels...

New snowfalls close Bosphorus, cancel Istanbul flights

ISTANBUL Turkey Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralyzed traffic for a third straight day Monday with...

Suicide truck hits Egypt security post in Sinai, killing 10

EL ARISH Egypt A suicide bomber driving a garbage truck packed with explosives rammed his vehicle...

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

DUBAI An Emirates flight from Dubai to Muscat was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

At least 21 killed Taliban-claimed bombings in Kabul

KABUL Twin Taliban blasts struck near the Afghan parliament in Kabul Tuesday killing at least 21...

Maritime kidnappings at 10-year high: watchdog

KUALA LUMPUR The number of maritime kidnappings hit a ten year high in 2016 with waters off the...

Final Iran nuclear talks before Trump takes office

VIENNA Austria Iran and major world powers met Tuesday to take stock of their 2015 nuclear accord...

8 fishermen killed in suspected pirate attack in southern Philippines

MANILA Philippines Eight Filipino fishermen were fatally shot by at least five suspected pirates...

East Timor plans to restart border talks with Australia

CANBERRA Australia East Timor plans to negotiate a larger share of the oil and gas wealth in the...

Westbrook’s Thunder rolls over Bulls, Davis paces Pelicans

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook fell one rebound shy of his 18th triple double of the season but...

Turkish lira tumbles to fresh lows, central bank provides support

ISTANBUL The Turkish lira slumped to new lows on Tuesday passing 4 0 to the euro for the first...

Ovechkin ties Richard; Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL Alex Ovechkin tied Canadiens great Maurice Rocket Richard with his 544th career goal to...

Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31

TAMPA Florida Deshaun Watson took the snap rolled right and with one of the easiest throws he had...

Morocco bans production and sale of burqas: reports

RABAT Morocco has banned the production and sale of burqa full face Muslim veils apparently for...

Swiss Muslim girls must take swimming classes with boys: Europe court

STRASBOURG France Muslim parents in Switzerland cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed...

Muslim girls must take mixed school swimming classes: Europe court

STRASBOURG France Muslim parents cannot refuse to send their daughters to mixed school run...

Britain’s Labour backs down on migration to win back Brexit voters

LONDON Britain s main opposition Labour Party will say for the first time on Tuesday it is not...

Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith

ROME Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the...

Mournful Iranians attend funeral of former leader Rafsanjani

TEHRAN Iran Hundreds of thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Tehran on Tuesday beating...