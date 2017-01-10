Airbus finalizes deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi’s flynas — sources

DUBAI: Airbus has finalized an agreement to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas, according to industry sources.

The order from flynas is expected to cover over 60 A320neo narrow body jets, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Including purchasing options, the agreement includes 100 A320neos, sources said.

An order for 60 A320neos would be worth $6.4 billion at list prices.

Airbus and flynas declined to comment.