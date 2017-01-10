  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Breivik makes Nazi salute at court again

World

Breivik makes Nazi salute at court again

AFP |

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik makes a Nazi salute ahead his appeal hearing at a court at the Telemark prison in Skien, on Tuesday. (AFP)

SKIEN: Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, made a Nazi salute at the opening of an appeal case on his prison conditions on Tuesday, repeating the provocative gesture he made in the lower court hearing.
The state had filed an appeal after a district court in Oslo last April concluded the 37-year-old’s rights had been violated and he was subjected to “inhumane” and “degrading” treatment in prison, in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.
In prison, Breivik has a 3-cell complex where he can play video games and watch TV on two sets. He also has a computer without Internet access, gym machines, books and newspapers. But the district court judge pointed to his prolonged isolation — he has been held apart from other inmates for five-and-a-half years for security reasons — and a lack of measures to compensate for the severe regime.
On the first day of the appeals case hearing held in the gymnasium of the Skien prison where he is incarcerated, Breivik, known for provocative antics, arrived in court making a Nazi salute at the media members present, a gesture certain to upset families of the victims and which he also made at the opening of the district court hearing.
The judge immediately reprimanded him. “It’s offensive to the dignity of the court and disturbing given what we are here to examine,” judge Oystein Hermansen said. Wearing a dark suit, with a shaved head and thick brown beard with a touch of grey, Breivik agreed to comply.
On July 22, 2011, Breivik, disguised as a policeman, gunned down 69 people, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on the small island of Utoya, tracking them down for more than an hour, where they were trapped by the cold waters of the lake.
Earlier that day, he killed eight people with a bomb he detonated at the foot of government building in Oslo.
It was the bloodiest attack on Norwegian soil since the end of WW II.
In August 2012, Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which can be extended indefinitely if he is still considered a threat.
The three appeals court judges are also to rule on another point, raised by Breivik himself.
The lower court in April had also determined that the state was within its rights to closely monitor and filter the prisoner’s correspondence to prevent him from forming a network capable of carrying out new attacks.
Breivik claims this violates his right to privacy.
The hearing is expected to last for six days.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump slams ‘witch hunt’ amid reports of compromising Russia memo

WASHINGTON Donald Trump Tuesday denounced a political witch hunt following reports he had been...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

US jury condemns Charleston church shooter to death

CHARLESTON UNITED STATES A US jury on Tuesday condemned self described white supremacist Dylann...

Immigration in focus as US Senate confronts Trump nominees

WASHINGTON Immigration and domestic security key themes in Donald Trump s successful campaign...

Trump’s son-in-law pick spurs ‘anti-nepotism’ debate

WASHINGTON NEW YORK The legal community is offering differing views about whether President elect...

US-led action in Syria ineffective: Moscow

MOSCOW Russian military officials on Tuesday slammed US led coalition action against Daesh...

Mexico: ‘No way’ it will pay for Trump wall

MEXICO CITY Mexico s new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday there is no way his...

Kremlin deplores US blacklist additions

MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday criticized Washington s blacklisting of a high ranking official and the...

UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach...

China’s Xinjiang tightening border amid terrorist threats

BEIJING China is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising...

Afghan ex-interpreters seek French visas, citing threats

KABUL Nearly 100 Afghan former interpreters for the French Army demanded French visas on Tuesday...

New UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

NEW YORK UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach to...

Explosion kills at least 9 in Kandahar, wounds visiting UAE envoy

KANDAHAR The UAE ambassador to Afghanistan was injured in a blast on Tuesday as bombings across...

Torture is unlawful and unnecessary, retired US generals tell Trump

WASHINGTON Dozens of retired top military brass have written to President elect Donald Trump...

At least 21 killed Taliban-claimed bombings in Kabul

KABUL Twin Taliban blasts struck near the Afghan parliament in Kabul Tuesday killing at least 21...

Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role, with focus on Mideast

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump has appointed his influential son in law Jared Kushner as a...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

Trump slams ‘witch hunt’ amid reports of compromising Russia memo

WASHINGTON Donald Trump Tuesday denounced a political witch hunt following reports he had been...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

US jury condemns Charleston church shooter to death

CHARLESTON UNITED STATES A US jury on Tuesday condemned self described white supremacist Dylann...

King Salman wins award for service to Islam

RIYADH King Salman was pronounced winner of the King Faisal International Prize KFIP for his...

Saudi Arabia to grant business visa within 24 hours

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has adopted a new mechanism to grant business visas for foreign investors...

Riyadh Metro will reshape Saudi capital, says EU commissioner

RIYADH Riyadh Metro is an impressive project which will change the lifestyle of the people in the...

National Campaign distributes aid to over 5,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has distributed aid to 5 562...

Saudi Arabia losing battle of the bulge

JEDDAH One third of the Saudi population is obese And if the trend of minimal physical activity...

Saudi Arabia calls for tougher policies to prevent maritime crimes

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s efforts to promote regional and international cooperation to achieve...

Investors see new opportunities in Saudi education projects

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is stepping up private sector participation in education projects officials...

Lebanon seeks Saudi Arabia's help to defeat terrorism

RIYADH Michel Aoun who arrived here Monday on his first foreign trip since becoming Lebanon s...

China vows to contain corporate debt levels as inflation heats up

BEIJING China vowed on Tuesday to contain high company debt levels and further cut excess coal...

Euro zone yields fall as politics outweigh supply expectations

LONDON Euro zone bond yields dipped on Tuesday as concerns that Britain faced a hard Brexit when...

London banks’ Brexit battle heads to Europe

LONDON Banks with large London operations say they will step up lobbying European officials...

Immigration in focus as US Senate confronts Trump nominees

WASHINGTON Immigration and domestic security key themes in Donald Trump s successful campaign...