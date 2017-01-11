National Campaign distributes aid to over 5,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees has distributed aid to 5,562 beneficiaries, constituting 1,119 families, in Irbid and Mafraq on the Jordanian-Syrian border.

The aid included basic winter necessities such as blankets, cardigans, hats, jackets and other relief material. Families also received a health pack with basic sanitary items.

Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, regional director of Saudi National Campaign to support the brothers in Syria, pledged continued assistance to Syrian families, both refugees and displaced people.

In response to King Salman’s directives, the campaign’s program strives to provide relief to maximum number of Syrians, to help them through the winter.

Al-Samhan stressed the importance of various humanitarian programs launched by the campaign, which have a major positive impact on Syrians.

Harsh weather conditions require a doubling of efforts to help the needy Syrians, he said.

Temperatures drop below zero degrees Celsius in some areas, Al-Samhan pointed out.