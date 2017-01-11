  • Search form

  Trump slams 'witch hunt' amid reports of compromising Russia memo

Trump slams 'witch hunt' amid reports of compromising Russia memo

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Tuesday denounced a “political witch hunt” following reports he had been briefed on allegations that Russia holds compromising personal and financial information about him.
“FAKE NEWS — A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” the president-elect tweeted, after CNN reported that spy chiefs briefing him last week on allegations Russia meddled in the US election had also given him a synopsis of the explosive claims.
Several US media published — without corroborating its contents — a 35-page dossier on which the synopsis is based, which includes highly salacious material and had been circulating in Washington circles for months.

