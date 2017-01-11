  • Search form

Middle-East

Jordan’s police chief replaced after deadly Daesh attack

Associated Press |

Jordanian security forces stand next to their armored vehicle at the scene next to Karak Castle, during an ongoing attack, in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman, Jordan. (AP)

AMMAN: State media in Jordan say King Abdullah II has replaced the head of public security in the wake of deadly shootings that rattled the kingdom and exposed its vulnerability to attacks by Daesh. 
Jordan’s security establishment has been criticized for its handling of the December shootings in the central Karak province that killed 11 officers and three civilians, including a Canadian tourist.
The extremist group Daesh claimed responsibility for one of the attacks.
Jordanian media reported on Wednesday that a retired military officer, Maj. Gen. Ahmad Fatih, is replacing Maj. Gen. Atef Al-Saudi as head of the Public Security Directorate..
They said the king urged the new police chief in a letter to improve the skills of those under his command so they can carry their duties effectively.

