  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Mexico’s lower house becomes ‘Chamber of Rats’ on Google Maps

World

Mexico’s lower house becomes ‘Chamber of Rats’ on Google Maps

Reuters |

Protesters arrive at El Zocalo, the main square in the Mexican capital, to demand the resignation of President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City . (AFP)

MEXICO CITY: Pranksters changed the name of Mexico’s lower house of Congress to the “Chamber of Rats” on Google Maps on Tuesday in the latest dig at the political class during a testing start to the year for the country’s government.
The lower house, also known as the Chamber of Deputies, became the “Chamber of Rats,” using the Spanish word “rata,” which is also slang for thief in Mexico.
“Our teams are working fast to resolve this incident,” Google Mexico said in a statement, explaining that place names on the online mapping service came from third parties, public sources and contributions from users. 
It was the second such attack in the space of a few days.
Mexican media reported at the weekend that the presidential residence appeared as the “Official Residence of Corruption” on Google Maps before Google Mexico removed it from the map and apologized for “inappropriate content” created by a user.
Mexico’s government has faced protests, road blocks and looting of shops since the start of 2017, when the cost of fuel jumped sharply on the back of a finance ministry decision to liberalize the market and end state-set gasoline prices.
Allegations of corruption swirl constantly around the political class in Mexico.
A 2013 Transparency International study showed that 91 percent of respondents felt political parties were corrupt or extremely corrupt. Some 83 percent took the same view of the legislature, the study showed.
The credibility of President Enrique Pena Nieto was damaged by a conflict-of-interest row earlier in his six-year term when it emerged that he, his wife, and his then-finance minister had all acquired homes from government contractors.
A government-ordered probe cleared all of any wrongdoing.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistani court takes custody of girl in child abuse case

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top court on Wednesday took custody of a 10 year old girl at the center of a...

Obama says ‘yes we did’ in farewell address

CHICAGO President Barack Obama addressed America and the world for the final time as president...

Analysis: Syria shatters Obama’s Middle East legacy

WASHINGTON DC As he takes the stage to deliver his farewell speech from Chicago in a few hours do...

Trump slams ‘witch hunt’ amid reports of compromising Russia memo

WASHINGTON Donald Trump Tuesday denounced a political witch hunt following reports he had been...

US jury condemns Charleston church shooter to death

CHARLESTON UNITED STATES A US jury on Tuesday condemned self described white supremacist Dylann...

Immigration in focus as US Senate confronts Trump nominees

WASHINGTON Immigration and domestic security key themes in Donald Trump s successful campaign...

Trump’s son-in-law pick spurs ‘anti-nepotism’ debate

WASHINGTON NEW YORK The legal community is offering differing views about whether President elect...

US-led action in Syria ineffective: Moscow

MOSCOW Russian military officials on Tuesday slammed US led coalition action against Daesh...

Breivik makes Nazi salute at court again

SKIEN Norwegian right wing extremist Anders Breivik who killed 77 people in 2011 made a Nazi...

Mexico: ‘No way’ it will pay for Trump wall

MEXICO CITY Mexico s new Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday there is no way his...

Kremlin deplores US blacklist additions

MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday criticized Washington s blacklisting of a high ranking official and the...

UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach...

China’s Xinjiang tightening border amid terrorist threats

BEIJING China is tightening border controls in its northwestern Xinjiang region amid rising...

Afghan ex-interpreters seek French visas, citing threats

KABUL Nearly 100 Afghan former interpreters for the French Army demanded French visas on Tuesday...

New UN chief calls for ‘whole new approach’ to prevent war

NEW YORK UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a whole new approach to...

Explosion kills at least 9 in Kandahar, wounds visiting UAE envoy

KANDAHAR The UAE ambassador to Afghanistan was injured in a blast on Tuesday as bombings across...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

iPhone pistol a new horror coming soon on streets

JEDDAH A 9 millimeter double barreled pistol disguised as a smartphone has placed European police...

Harden plays down MVP talk after latest triple; Cavs beaten by Jazz

LOS ANGELES Houston star James Harden played down talk of being this season s NBA MVP after his...

Jarnkrok’s OT winner leads Predators over Canucks

NASHVILLE Tennessee Calle Jarnkrok scored a short handed goal with 1 5 seconds remaining in...

NBA hopeful, stricken by illness, returns to basketball

BELGRADE Serbia Former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin has arrived in Serbia after being cleared to...

Turkey says will discuss troop presence in Iraq once Daesh is removed

ANKARA Turkey will discuss with Iraq the presence of Turkish troops at the Bashiqa camp near...

Iraq forces have retaken 80% of east Mosul: spokesman

MOSUL Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken at least 80 percent of east Mosul from the Islamic State...

Japan researchers warn of fingerprint theft from ‘peace’ sign

TOKYO Could flashing the peace sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen Research by a...

Dozens killed as fighting rages at Yemen’s Red Sea strait

SANAA Yemen Yemeni security officials say heavy fighting continues to rage near the strategic Red...

Pakistani court takes custody of girl in child abuse case

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top court on Wednesday took custody of a 10 year old girl at the center of a...

Kurdish militants claim car bomb attack in Turkey’s Izmir

ISTANBUL Kurdish militants have claimed responsibility for last week s car bombing attack that...

Oman denies seeking deposits from Gulf states

JEDDAH Oman has denied reports that it is negotiating with other Gulf Arab states to secure a...

Nutella maker fights back on palm oil after cancer risk study

ITALY The 44 billion palm oil industry under pressure in Europe after authorities listed the...

Mexico’s lower house becomes ‘Chamber of Rats’ on Google Maps

MEXICO CITY Pranksters changed the name of Mexico s lower house of Congress to the Chamber of...

Jordan’s police chief replaced after deadly Daesh attack

AMMAN State media in Jordan say King Abdullah II has replaced the head of public security in the...

Five UAE officials among dead in Kandahar bombing

ABU DHABI Five officials from the United Arab Emirates were among the dead in a bombing in the...