  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

Business & Economy

Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

Celine Aswad | Reuters |

In this July 15, 2015, file photo, Uber driver Karim Amrani sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco. Ride-hailing service Uber signed an agreement with Dubai’s transport authorities on Wednesday to become fully regulated after a series of clashes over pricing and availability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

DUBAI: Ride-hailing service Uber signed an agreement with Dubai’s transport authorities on Wednesday to become fully regulated after a series of clashes over pricing and availability.
The move signals friendlier relations between the government of the Gulf’s most popular business and tourist destination and what is becoming one of the best known global transport brands.
The two will also team up on a project to study how to cut congestion and the cost of transport in the Emirate, which Uber hopes will open up more business opportunities in the future.
Under the deal between Uber and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Uber will be able to use 14,000 vehicles through its app “as per the laws governing the operation of taxis and limousines in Dubai emirate,” an RTA statement said.
Uber, which has a valuation of around $70 billion, has grown rapidly to more than 450 cities since 2009, fighting a series of battles with local regulators.
Present in Dubai since 2013, Uber has had shaky ties with the RTA partly due to a disagreement about pricing and whether it had to follow the path of local rival Careem and allow customers to book all taxi rides in the Emirate, not just its own.
Anthony Khoury, regional director of Uber in the Middle East, told Reuters the deal did not include providing customers with an option to book a regular taxi. The RTA made no comment about that aspect of their previous disagreements.
Previously, Uber, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought a $3.5 billion stake in June, had complained that Dubai’s regulations required it to price its rides 30 percent above taxi fares — a very large gap by international standards.
“The deal is two-fold: Uber is now fully regulated by the RTA and we have become strategic partners undergoing a collaborative study to launch an economy solution for transportation by the second half of 2017 that is more affordable and reduces congestion on the road,” Khoury said.
The study, according to Khoury, will help Uber introduce other products such as its car pooling service “UberPool,” and driverless cars in Dubai, a city of about 2.5 million people.
Uber’s relations with neighboring Abu Dhabi have also been frosty. Uber’s services have been suspended in the emirate since August in an apparent dispute with authorities there. Careem also halted its Abu Dhabi services in late August but resumed them a few days later.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 billion

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s flynas has struck a deal with Airbus to buy planes worth SR32 billion 8 6...

Oil rises with Wall Street

NEW YORK LONDON Oil prices rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday boosted by an early...

IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet

PARIS The head of IranAir took delivery in France on Wednesday of the first Western airliner...

Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

DUBAI Ride hailing service Uber signed an agreement with Dubai s transport authorities on...

Tadawul continues to decline

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s stock market declined for a fourth straight day on Wednesday after oil...

China to promote globalization at Davos, not ‘war and poverty’

BEIJING GENEVA China s President Xi Jinping will promote inclusive globalization at this month s...

World Bank sees higher 2017 global growth, uncertainty over US policy

WASHINGTON The World Bank said global growth would accelerate slightly as recovering oil and...

VW pleads guilty, to pay $4.3bn in ‘dieselgate’

WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG will plead guilty to three criminal charges and pay a total 4 3 billion...

GCC real estate sector fastest growing in the world, says report

JEDDAH Dubai Abu Dhabi and Doha have emerged as the top three real estate markets in the Gulf...

Petromin to invest in KAEC’s Industrial Valley

JEDDAH King Abdullah Economic City KAEC has succeeded in adding Petromin to the growing list of...

Brazil meets 2016 inflation target

BRASILIA Brazil s inflation finished 2016 within the official target range government data showed...

Hyundai set to bring driverless technology to Saudi Arabia’s roads

A wave of advanced automotive technology will soon make itself felt on Saudi Arabia s roads said...

Etihad Airways introduces third daily flight to Riyadh

Etihad Airways is introducing a third daily flight on the Abu Dhabi Riyadh route effective Feb 1...

Mobily gets new CEO

The board of directors of Etihad Etisalat Mobily has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abdulsalam...

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Four Seasons Bahrain Bay

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay is all set to offer its customers a rare dining experience to mark...

Riyadh to host 2nd Arrhythmia Congress

The second Gulf Arrhythmia Congress GAC the official scientific sessions of the Saudi Heart...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

There is a gap in the Gulf fintech market, but is there a market in the gap?

In the financial industry fintech financial technology was the buzzword of 2016 and it looks like...

Obama: Illegal settlements making two-state solution impossible

JERUSALEM US President Barack Obama in an interview aired on Israeli television on Tuesday said...

‘The man who killed 130,000 Jews died in Syria basement’

PARIS Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner who was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 130 000...

Malaysia to hold OIC meeting on Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC will meet to...

12 ancient Egyptian cemeteries discovered near Aswan

CAIRO Swedish archaeologists have unearthed a dozen burial sites near the southern city of Aswan...

US names Indonesian extremist network a terror group

JAKARTA The US has designated the Daesh linked Indonesian extremist network that carried out a...

flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 billion

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s flynas has struck a deal with Airbus to buy planes worth SR32 billion 8 6...

Oil rises with Wall Street

NEW YORK LONDON Oil prices rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday boosted by an early...

IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet

PARIS The head of IranAir took delivery in France on Wednesday of the first Western airliner...

Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

DUBAI Ride hailing service Uber signed an agreement with Dubai s transport authorities on...

Tadawul continues to decline

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s stock market declined for a fourth straight day on Wednesday after oil...

Deepika sizzles at London premiere of ‘xXx’

LONDON American actor Vin Diesel marked his return to the xXx franchise at the European premiere...

Madonna feels ‘oppressed’ because she is female

NEW YORK Pop icon Madonna has described herself as oppressed saying she was tired of a gender...

Tom Hiddleston sorry for Globes speech gaffe

BEVERLY HILLS California Tom Hiddleston is apologizing for his Golden Globes acceptance speech in...

Clooney yearns to see a change in lives of war-hit Syrians

LONDON George Clooney did not vote for Donald Trump and does not think he is the right choice to...