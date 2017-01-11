  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hero’s welcome for goal of the year hero in Malaysia

Sports

Hero’s welcome for goal of the year hero in Malaysia

AFP |

Malaysia’s Mohd Faiz Subri holds his 2016 FIFA Puskas Award plaque following his arrival from Zurich at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Wednesday. Faiz, a midfielder for Penang State in the Malaysian Super League, received the FIFA Puskas Award for best goal of the year for an extraordinary swerving free-kick from 35 meters that he scored against Pahang state in Feb. 2016. (AFP)

KUALA LUMPUR: The winner of FIFA’s goal of the year award, Mohamad Faiz Subri, got a hero’s welcome back to Malaysia Wednesday from some 200 cheering fans as he vowed to seek more first-team action.
“I will fight for a regular spot,” the diminutive Penang state footballer told reporters.
“And, if God willing, (I will) score similar curving goals because I practice hard to hammer the ball into the net,” he added, while thanking supporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Faiz failed to be a regular fixture in the starting line-up for Penang last season in the Malaysian Super League.
Even after the FIFA award, Penang coach Ashley Westwood warned that Faiz “has to fight for his place in the first 11. There is no automatic choice,” according to the New Straits Times newspaper.
But last February the 29-year-old midfielder scored an extraordinary long-range swerving free-kick for Penang, making him the first Asian to clinch the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday.
Brazilian legend Ronaldo presented him with the trophy.
Footage of the 29-year-old’s shot from 35 meters — reminiscent of the swerving thunderbolt by Brazil’s Roberto Carlos against France in 1997 — went viral last year, making him a sensation in football-crazy Malaysia.
“Faiz has made us all proud. I pray more Malaysians will follow his footsteps,” said fan Aida Rasid, 28, a clerk waiting at the airport.
The Malaysian government and football authorities have announced a 150,000 ringgit ($33,500) cash reward for Faiz.
Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the Asian Football Confederation president, hailed his success.
“It was truly a breathtaking strike that captured the imagination of football fans around the globe and the whole of Asia celebrates this victory with Faiz,” he said in a statement.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Recharged Bouchard sets up Sydney semi with Konta

SYDNEY Eugenie Bouchard reached her first semifinal for 10 months as she battled intense heat to...

Griezmann sees Atletico into Cup quarters despite defeat

MADRID Antoine Griezmann struck for the third time in as many games in 2017 as Atletico Madrid...

We deserve more World Cup slots, says Asian boss

KUALA LUMPUR Asia s football chief said the region deserves more slots at the World Cup as FIFA s...

Pakistan upset at cricket players body for security warning

ISLAMABAD The Pakistan Cricket Board is angry that the international players body has advised...

Harden plays down MVP talk after latest triple; Cavs beaten by Jazz

LOS ANGELES Houston star James Harden played down talk of being this season s NBA MVP after his...

Jarnkrok’s OT winner leads Predators over Canucks

NASHVILLE Tennessee Calle Jarnkrok scored a short handed goal with 1 5 seconds remaining in...

NBA hopeful, stricken by illness, returns to basketball

BELGRADE Serbia Former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin has arrived in Serbia after being cleared to...

Coe’s evidence ‘lacked credibility’: Collins

LONDON World athletics supremo Sebastian Coe is to be asked to appear again before a British...

Croats tune up for Open with Kooyong wins

MELBOURNE Croat pair Ivo Karlovic and Borna Coric both posted victories on Tuesday as the Kooyong...

Top-ranked Kerber stunned by Russian teen

SYDNEY Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina put Angelique Kerber s Australian Open preparations in a...

Ronaldo lambasts media campaign against him

MADRID Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he had to overcome media campaigns against...

Westbrook’s Thunder rolls over Bulls, Davis paces Pelicans

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook fell one rebound shy of his 18th triple double of the season but...

Ovechkin ties Richard; Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL Alex Ovechkin tied Canadiens great Maurice Rocket Richard with his 544th career goal to...

Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31

TAMPA Florida Deshaun Watson took the snap rolled right and with one of the easiest throws he had...

FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026

ZURICH FIFA says it will expand the World Cup to 48 teams adding 16 extra nations to the 2026...

Malaysia joy at FIFA goal of the year award

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian football fans were elated Tuesday to wake up to the news that their...

Around Arab News

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH The Saudi Comic Con SCC event will take place in Jeddah Feb 16 18 It is the first time...

There is a gap in the Gulf fintech market, but is there a market in the gap?

In the financial industry fintech financial technology was the buzzword of 2016 and it looks like...

Astana dialogue set for Jan. 23

MOSCOW Talks on Syria s political future will take place in Kazakhstan s capital Astana on Jan 23...

Obama: Illegal settlements making two-state solution impossible

JERUSALEM US President Barack Obama in an interview aired on Israeli television on Tuesday said...

‘The man who killed 130,000 Jews died in Syria basement’

PARIS Nazi war criminal Alois Brunner who was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 130 000...

Malaysia to hold OIC meeting on Rohingya crisis

KUALA LUMPUR Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC will meet to...

12 ancient Egyptian cemeteries discovered near Aswan

CAIRO Swedish archaeologists have unearthed a dozen burial sites near the southern city of Aswan...

US names Indonesian extremist network a terror group

JAKARTA The US has designated the Daesh linked Indonesian extremist network that carried out a...

flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 billion

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s flynas has struck a deal with Airbus to buy planes worth SR32 billion 8 6...

Oil rises with Wall Street

NEW YORK LONDON Oil prices rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday boosted by an early...

IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet

PARIS The head of IranAir took delivery in France on Wednesday of the first Western airliner...

Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

DUBAI Ride hailing service Uber signed an agreement with Dubai s transport authorities on...

Tadawul continues to decline

DUBAI Saudi Arabia s stock market declined for a fourth straight day on Wednesday after oil...

Deepika sizzles at London premiere of ‘xXx’

LONDON American actor Vin Diesel marked his return to the xXx franchise at the European premiere...

Madonna feels ‘oppressed’ because she is female

NEW YORK Pop icon Madonna has described herself as oppressed saying she was tired of a gender...

Tom Hiddleston sorry for Globes speech gaffe

BEVERLY HILLS California Tom Hiddleston is apologizing for his Golden Globes acceptance speech in...